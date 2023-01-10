Central Silk Board (CSB) Recruitment 2023 For 142 UDC and Other Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Central Silk Board (CSB) UDC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Central Silk Board under Under Ministry of Textiles has released job notification for 142 Group A/B and C posts on its official website. Organization is to recruit by direct recruitment basis for these posts including Upper Division Clerk, Cook, Computer Programmer, Stenographer, Junior Engineer, Field Assistant and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 16 January 2023.
To apply for CSB UDC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Graduate/Chartered Accountant/ Master Degree/Matriculation in Science with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.
Vacancy Details Central Silk Board (CSB) UDC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Group-A
Assistant Director (A&A)-4
Group-B
Computer Programmer-1
Assistant Superintendent (Admin)-25
Assistant Superintendent (Tech)-5
Stenographer (Grade-I)-4
Library and Info Assistant-2
Junior Engineer (Electrical)-5
Junior Translator (Hindi)-4
Group-C
Upper Division Clerk (UDC)-85
Stenographer Grade-II-4
Field Assistant-1
Cook-2
Educational Qualification Central Silk Board (CSB) UDC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Upper Division Clerk (UDC): Bachelor's from a recognized University, with a speed of thirty-five words per minute in English or thirty words per minute in Hindi Typewriting (thirty-five words per minute and thirty words per minute correspond to ten thousand five hundred key depressions per hour or nine thousand key depressions per hour on an average of five key depressions for each word).(Time allowed - Ten minutes).
Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the pay level/age limit/eligibility/ how to apply and other updates for the posts.
Age Limit (as on 16.01.2023):
- Assistant Director (Administration & Accounts) Not exceeding 35 Years
- Assistant Superintendent (Administration) Not exceeding 30 years
- Library & Information Assistant Not exceeding 30 years
- Junior Translator (Hindi) Not exceeding 30 years
- Junior Engineer Not exceeding 30 years
- Stenographer (Grade-I) Not exceeding 30 years
- Upper Division Clerk Between 18 and 25 Years
- Stenographer (Grade-II) Between 18 and 25 Years
- Cook Between 18 and 25 Years
- Computer Programmer Below 30 Years
- Assistant Superintendent(Technical) Below 30 Years
- Field Assistant Below 25 Years
CSB UDC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF
How To Apply Central Silk Board (CSB) UDC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification
Candidates can apply online only for these posts through the official website ww.csb.gov.in under the link “Job Opportunities on or before 16th January, 2023.