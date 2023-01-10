Central Silk Board (CSB) Recruitment 2023 For 142 UDC and Other Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

CSB has invited online application for the 142 UDC and Other Posts on its official website. Check CSB Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Central Silk Board (CSB) UDC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Central Silk Board under Under Ministry of Textiles has released job notification for 142 Group A/B and C posts on its official website. Organization is to recruit by direct recruitment basis for these posts including Upper Division Clerk, Cook, Computer Programmer, Stenographer, Junior Engineer, Field Assistant and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 16 January 2023.

To apply for CSB UDC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Graduate/Chartered Accountant/ Master Degree/Matriculation in Science with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Vacancy Details Central Silk Board (CSB) UDC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Group-A

Assistant Director (A&A)-4

Group-B

Computer Programmer-1

Assistant Superintendent (Admin)-25

Assistant Superintendent (Tech)-5

Stenographer (Grade-I)-4

Library and Info Assistant-2

Junior Engineer (Electrical)-5

Junior Translator (Hindi)-4

Group-C

Upper Division Clerk (UDC)-85

Stenographer Grade-II-4

Field Assistant-1

Cook-2

Educational Qualification Central Silk Board (CSB) UDC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Upper Division Clerk (UDC): Bachelor's from a recognized University, with a speed of thirty-five words per minute in English or thirty words per minute in Hindi Typewriting (thirty-five words per minute and thirty words per minute correspond to ten thousand five hundred key depressions per hour or nine thousand key depressions per hour on an average of five key depressions for each word).(Time allowed - Ten minutes).

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the pay level/age limit/eligibility/ how to apply and other updates for the posts.

Age Limit (as on 16.01.2023):

Assistant Director (Administration & Accounts) Not exceeding 35 Years

Assistant Superintendent (Administration) Not exceeding 30 years

Library & Information Assistant Not exceeding 30 years

Junior Translator (Hindi) Not exceeding 30 years

Junior Engineer Not exceeding 30 years

Stenographer (Grade-I) Not exceeding 30 years

Upper Division Clerk Between 18 and 25 Years

Stenographer (Grade-II) Between 18 and 25 Years

Cook Between 18 and 25 Years

Computer Programmer Below 30 Years

Assistant Superintendent(Technical) Below 30 Years

Field Assistant Below 25 Years

CSB UDC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply Central Silk Board (CSB) UDC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Candidates can apply online only for these posts through the official website ww.csb.gov.in under the link “Job Opportunities on or before 16th January, 2023.