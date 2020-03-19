Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) Recruitment 2020: Apply for 46 Faculty Posts

Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) Recruitment 2020: Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) has invited applications for recruitment to the Faculty Posts. Interested candidates can apply for the Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 9 April 2020.

Important Date:

•Last Date of Submission of Online Application: 9 April 2020

Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) Faculty Vacancy Details:

Business Administration

Associate Professor- 1 Post

Chemistry-

Associate Professor- 1 Post

Commerce and Financial Studies-

Professor- 1 Post

Computer Science and Technology-

Associate Professor- 2 Post

Assistant Professor- 1 Post

Contemporary and Tribal Customary Law-

Professor- 1 Post

Assistant Professor- 1 Post

Education-

Professor- 2 Post

Associate Professor- 1 Post

Assistant Professor- 1 Post

Energy Engineering-

Associate Professor- 1 Post

English Studies-

Professor- 1 Post

Assistant Professor- 1 Post

Environmental Science-

Associate Professor- 1 Post

Assistant Professor- 1 Post

Far East Languages-

Associate Professor- 1 Post

Physics-

Associate Professor- 1 Post

Politics and International Relations-

Professor- 1 Post

Associate Professor- 1 Post

Geo Informatics-

Associate Professor- 2 Post

Hindi-

Associate Professor- 1 Post

Mass Communication-

Professor- 1 Post

Associate Professor- 1 Post

Mathematics-

Associate Professor- 1 Post

Nanoscience and Technology-

Professor- 1 Post

Performing Arts

Associate Professor- 2 Post

Transport Science and Technology-

Professor- 1 Post

Associate Professor- 2 Post

Water Engineering and Management-

Associate Professor- 1 Post

Geography-

Professor- 1 Post

Associate Professor- 1 Post

Assistant Professor- 2 Post

Public Administration-

Professor- 1 Post

Associate Professor- 1 Post

Assistant Professor- 2 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Faculty Job

Educational Qualification:

Professor -

Education-

Candidates should have-

i. Postgraduate degree in Sciences/ Mathematics/ Social Sciences/ Languages/ Commerce with minimum 55% marks.

ii. Postgraduate degree in Education (M.Ed./M.A. Education) with 55% marks.

iii. Ph.D. degree in Education or in the discipline relevant to the area of specialization.

Business Administration-

Candidates should have-

Ph.D. degree in the relevant field and First class or equivalent at either Bachelor‘s or Master‘s level in the relevant branch

And At least total 6 research publications in SCI journals / UGC / AICTE approved list of journals

Performing Arts-

Candidates should have-

i) Good academic record, with a doctoral degree.

ii) The performing ability of a high professional standard.

iii) Eight year‘s experience of teaching in a University or College and / or of research in a University/national level institution, equal to that of Assistant Professor in a University/College.

iv) Has made a significant contribution to knowledge in the subject concerned, as evidenced by quality publications

Official Notification Click Here Official Website Click Here

How to Apply:

Interested candidates can apply for the Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 9 April 2020.