Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) Recruitment 2020: Apply for 46 Faculty Posts

Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) Recruitment 2020: Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) has invited applications for recruitment to the Faculty Posts. Interested candidates can apply for the Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 9 April 2020.
Important Date:
•Last Date of Submission of Online Application: 9 April 2020
Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) Faculty Vacancy Details:
Business Administration
Associate Professor- 1 Post
Chemistry-
Associate Professor- 1 Post
Commerce and Financial Studies-
Professor- 1 Post
Computer Science and Technology-
Associate Professor- 2 Post
Assistant Professor- 1 Post
Contemporary and Tribal Customary Law-
Professor- 1 Post
Assistant Professor- 1 Post
Education-
Professor- 2 Post
Associate Professor- 1 Post
Assistant Professor- 1 Post
Energy Engineering-
Associate Professor- 1 Post
English Studies-
Professor- 1 Post
Assistant Professor- 1 Post
Environmental Science-
Associate Professor- 1 Post
Assistant Professor- 1 Post
Far East Languages-
Associate Professor- 1 Post
Physics-
Associate Professor- 1 Post
Politics and International Relations-
Professor- 1 Post
Associate Professor- 1 Post
Geo Informatics-
Associate Professor- 2 Post
Hindi-
Associate Professor- 1 Post
Mass Communication-
Professor- 1 Post
Associate Professor- 1 Post
Mathematics-
Associate Professor- 1 Post
Nanoscience and Technology-
Professor- 1 Post
Performing Arts
Associate Professor- 2 Post
Transport Science and Technology-
Professor- 1 Post
Associate Professor- 2 Post
Water Engineering and Management-
Associate Professor- 1 Post
Geography-
Professor- 1 Post
Associate Professor- 1 Post
Assistant Professor- 2 Post
Public Administration-
Professor- 1 Post
Associate Professor- 1 Post
Assistant Professor- 2 Post
Eligibility Criteria for Faculty Job
Educational Qualification:
Professor -
Education-
Candidates should have-
i. Postgraduate degree in Sciences/ Mathematics/ Social Sciences/ Languages/ Commerce with minimum 55% marks.
ii. Postgraduate degree in Education (M.Ed./M.A. Education) with 55% marks.
iii. Ph.D. degree in Education or in the discipline relevant to the area of specialization.
Business Administration-
Candidates should have-
Ph.D. degree in the relevant field and First class or equivalent at either Bachelor‘s or Master‘s level in the relevant branch
And At least total 6 research publications in SCI journals / UGC / AICTE approved list of journals
Performing Arts-
Candidates should have-
i) Good academic record, with a doctoral degree.
ii) The performing ability of a high professional standard.
iii) Eight year‘s experience of teaching in a University or College and / or of research in a University/national level institution, equal to that of Assistant Professor in a University/College.
iv) Has made a significant contribution to knowledge in the subject concerned, as evidenced by quality publications
How to Apply:
Interested candidates can apply for the Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 9 April 2020.