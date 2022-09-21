CG TET Answer Key 2022 (Soon) at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in, Check Latest Update Here

Chhattisgarh Professional Exam Board (CG Vyapam) is set to release the CG TET Answer Key 2022 shortly on its official website-vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. Check update here.

CG TET Answer Key 2022: Chhattisgarh Professional Exam Board (CG Vyapam) is set to release the Teacher Eligibility Test (CG TET Answer Key 2022) shortly on its official website. CG Vyapam had conducted the Teacher Eligibility Test 18 September 2022.

According to media reports, Chhattisgarh Professional Exam Board (CG Vyapam) will upload the Teacher Eligibility Test (CG TET Answer Key 2022) tentatively on 25 September 2022. However, there is no any official confirmation is available on the official website.

Candidates who have attended the written exam for the Teacher Eligibility Test will be able to download the Answer Key from the official website-vyapam.cgstate.gov.in, once it is uploaded.

As per the media report, Chhattisgarh Professional Exam Board (CG Vyapam) will upload the Teacher Eligibility Test (CG TET Answer Key 2022) in this week on its official website.

It is noted that Chhattisgarh Professional Exam Board (CG Vyapam) had conducted the Teacher Eligibility Test (CG TET Answer Key 2022) on 18 September 2022 from 09.30 to 12.15 P.M and 2.00 P.M. to 4.45 P.M.

A total of 1336 exam centers were allotted for paper I and 1140 for Paper II in the state. A total of 296162 candidates were appeared in the paper I exam whereas 253480 candidates appeared in the Paper II exam for Teacher Eligibility Test. The CG Teacher Eligibility Test exam was conducted in two shifts for the two papers i.e. Paper 1 and Paper II. Paper I is basically for Class I to V whereas paper 2 for Class VI to VIII.

You can download the Teacher Eligibility Test (CG TET Answer Key 2022) from the official website, after following the steps given below.

Process To Download: CG TET Answer Key 2022