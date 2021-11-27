CG Vidhan Sabha Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2021 Released @cgvidhansabha.gov.in, Here’s Direct Link

CG Vidhan Sabha Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2021: Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Assistant Grade 3. The candidates who applied for CG Assistant Grade 3 Recruitment 2021 Exam can download their admit card through the official website of CG Vidhan Sabha.i.e.cgvidhansabha.gov.in.

CG Vidhan Sabha Assistant Grade 3 Exam is scheduled to be held on 9 and 12 December 2021 at the various exam center. This drive is being done to recruit 27 vacancies. The candidates can admit card download admit card followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download CG Vidhan Sabha Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of CG Vidhan Sabha.i.e.cgvidhansabha.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘Direct Recruitment to the post of Assistant Grade-3 Download Link’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new page. Enter Registered Mobile No., Your password, Enter Below Mentioned Text, and submit button. Then, the admit card will be displayed. Download CG Vidhan Sabha Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2021and save it for future reference.

Download CG Vidhan Sabha Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2021

All the candidates appearing in the exam are advised to reach the exam center one hour before the conduct of the exam. The candidates can directly download CG Vidhan Sabha Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.

CG Vidhan Sabha Assistant Grade 3 Exam Pattern

There will be two papers in the objective type exam which will be 50 Marks. The test will be bilingual. Those who will qualify in the written test will be called for a skill test. The total marks of the papers will be 100.