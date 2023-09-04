CG Vyapam Handpump Technician Recruitment 2023, Apply Online for 188 Posts

CG Vyapam Handpump Technician Recruitment 2023: CGPEB is hiring 188 Handpump Technician. Check Vacancy, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Criteria, Salary and How to Apply Here.

CG Vyapam Recruitment 2023: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of hand technician. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 10 September 2023. The online application was started on 25 August 2023 onwards.

Commencement of submission of online application: 25 August 2023

Last date for submission of online application: 10 September 2023

CG Vyapam Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Vyapam Handpump Technician - 188 Posts

CG Vyapam Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates holding 12th pass from a recognized Board along with ITI in relevant trade. The candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

CG Vyapam Recruitment 2023 Age Limit:

18 to 35 years

CG Vyapam Recruitment 2023 Pay Scale

Rs 22400- 71200

CG Vyapam Recruitment 2023 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written exam.

How to apply for CG Vyapam Recruitment 2023 ?

Interested candidates can apply online at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in on or before 10 September 2023. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.