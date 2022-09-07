CG Vyapam Scientist Admit Card 2022 Out at cgvyapam.choice.gov.in, Check Download Link

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has released the Admit Card for the Scientist post on its official website-cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. Check download link.

CG Vyapam Scientist Admit Card 2022 Download: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has released the Admit Card for the post of Scientist on its official website. CG Vyapam will be conducting the written exam for Scientist posts on 11 September 2022. Candidates who have applied successfully for the Scientist posts can download their CG Vyapam Scientist Admit Card 2022 from the official website - vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the CG Vyapam Scientist Admit Card 2022 directly through the link given below.

In a bid to download the CG Vyapam Scientist Admit Card 2022 you will have to provide your login credentials including Registration ID and Date of Birth to the link available on the official website.

You can download the CG Vyapam Scientist Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download: CG Vyapam Scientist Admit Card 2022

Visit the official website of CG Vyapam.i.e.vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘ वैज्ञानिक पदों हेतु भर्ती परीक्षा(ESC22) हेतु प्रवेश पत्र ‘ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the login page. Enter your registration id, date of birth, captcha code and click on the login button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download CG Vyapam Scientist Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

It is noted that Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) had earlier invited online application for the post of Scientist in the month of August 2022. A number of candidates were applied for these post from 05 to 25 August 2022 under Scientist Recruitment drive. Exam for the above post will be conducted in the centers located in Raipur.