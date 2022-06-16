CGPSC ARO Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Assistant Research Officer Post @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Download Link

Chhattisgarh PSC has released the written exam Admit Card for the post of Assistant Research Officer on its official website-psc.cg.gov.in. Check download link here.

CGPSC Assistant Research Officer Admit Card 2022 Download: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the written exam Admit Card for the post of Assistant Research Officer on its official website. Commission is to conduct the written exam for Assistant Research Officer post on 25 June 2022.

All such candidates who have to appear for Assistant Research Officer post written exam can download the CGPSC Assistant Research Officer Admit Card 2022 from the official website of the CGPSC i.e-psc.cg.gov.in.

In a bid to download the CGPSC Assistant Research Officer Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Email Id and Password to the link given on the home page of the official website.

It is noted that CGPSC will conduct the written exam for Assistant Research Officer on 25 June 2022 in exam centers located in Raipur. Exam will be held 10.00 to 01.00 A.M. Candidates should note that under Paper I, there will be two part, including Part I for General Knowledge of Chhattisgarh and Part II will be for Related Subject.

How to Download CGPSC Assistant Research Officer Exam Schedule 2022 Check Steps