CGPSC DV Schedule 2022 (Out) for Technical Officer and Others@psc.cg.gov.in, Download PDF

The Chhattisgarh PSChas released the document verification schedule for the posts of Technical Officer and Fire Officer on its official website-psc.cg.gov.in. Download PDF here.

CGPSC DV Schedule 2022 Download: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the posts of Technical Officer and Fire Officer on its official website. Commission will conduct the document verification for the above post on 23 June 2022.

Candidates qualified for the document verification round for the above posts can check the detail CGPSC DV Schedule 2022 available on the official website of the CGPSC i.e.-psc.cg.gov.in.

Direct Link to Download: CGPSC DV Schedule 2022





According to the short notice released, document verification for the posts of Technical Officer and Fire Officer will be conducted on 23 June 2022 from 10. 00 A.M. Candidates will have to bring all the essential documents in original and attested as mentioned in the notification.

After document verification round, candidates will have to appear in the interview round as per the selection process for the above posts.

How to Download CGPSC DV Schedule 2022 Check Steps