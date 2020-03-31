CGPSC Exam Date 2020 for Assistant Professor and Civil Judge Postponed due to COVID-19 @psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC Exam Date 2020 Postponed: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has postponed the written exam for the posts of Assistant Professor and Civil Judge. All such candidates applied for CGPSC Assistant Professor and Civil Judge posts can check the short notification regarding the postponement of exam on the official website of CGPSC.i.e.psc.cg.gov.in.
According to the short notification released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), the written examination for the posts of Assistant Professor and Civil Judge has been postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and nationwide lockdown. Commission will announce the exam schedule on its official website in future.
It is noted that Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) was set to conduct the written exam for Assistant Professor on 04/05/06 May 2020. On the other hand, the written examination for the Civil Judge was to be held on 17 May 2020.
Now Commission has postponed both the examination due to the COVID-19 and nationwide lockdown.
It is noted that CGPSC has notified total 1384 posts for Assistant Professor earlier against Advertisement No: 02/2019/ Exam/ Date 18 January 2019. A number of candidates having Post Graduate with concerned disciplines with at least 55% Marks were applied for this major recruitment drive.
Direct Link for CGPSC Exam Date 2020 for Assistant Professor and Civil Judge Postponement Notice
CGPSC Exam Date 2020 Postponement Notice: Download Process
- Visit the official website i.e. www.sssc.gov.in.
- Go to the Career Advertisement Reference section available on the home page.
- Click on the link "NOTIFICATION- POSTPONEMENT OF EXAMINATIONS (ASSISTANT PROFESSOR-2019, CIVIL JUDGE-2020)" given on the Home Page.
- A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the short notification.
- Candidates are advised to take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference..
- Candidates are advised to check the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) for latest updates regarding the Assistant Professor and Civil Judge posts. Candidates can check also the www.jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.