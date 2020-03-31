CGPSC Exam Date 2020 for Assistant Professor and Civil Judge Postponed due to COVID-19 @psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC Exam Date 2020 Postponed: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has postponed the written exam for the posts of Assistant Professor and Civil Judge. All such candidates applied for CGPSC Assistant Professor and Civil Judge posts can check the short notification regarding the postponement of exam on the official website of CGPSC.i.e.psc.cg.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), the written examination for the posts of Assistant Professor and Civil Judge has been postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and nationwide lockdown. Commission will announce the exam schedule on its official website in future.

It is noted that Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) was set to conduct the written exam for Assistant Professor on 04/05/06 May 2020. On the other hand, the written examination for the Civil Judge was to be held on 17 May 2020.

Now Commission has postponed both the examination due to the COVID-19 and nationwide lockdown.

It is noted that CGPSC has notified total 1384 posts for Assistant Professor earlier against Advertisement No: 02/2019/ Exam/ Date 18 January 2019. A number of candidates having Post Graduate with concerned disciplines with at least 55% Marks were applied for this major recruitment drive.



