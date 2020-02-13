CGPSC State Service Exam Answer Key 2019-20 Out @psc.cg.gov.in, Download CGPSC SSE Answer Key Here

CGPSC State Service Exam Answer Key 2019-20: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the answer key of Sate Service (Prelims) Exam 2019, against advertisement No. 07/2019. All candidates, who have appeared in CGPSC State Service Exam, can download CGPSC SSE Answer Key from CGPSC official website www.psc.cg.gov.in.

Candidates may submit objections through online mode, if any, against any CGPSC State Service Exam Answer. CGPSC State Service Answer Objection Link will active on 20 February 2020 on CGPSC website. The last date of submitting CGPSC SSE Objection is 01 March 2020 till midnight. However, the last date for submitting relevant documents and objection proof is 06 March 2020 till 05:00 PM. The candidates will be required to pay Rs. 56 for each objection.

CGPSC State Service Exam Answer Key PDF

CGPSC State Service Exam Answer Key PDF Link is given below. Candidates can check answer key for General Studies and Aptitude Test through the link.

How to Submit CGPSC State Service Exam Answer Key Objections ?

Go to CGPSC official website www.psc.cg.gov.in Click on the link given for CGPSC State Service Exam Objection Login in the link using your User ID and Password After login, you will find three tabs ‘Raise Objection, Objection Summary, Make Payment’ Click on ‘Raise/View Objection’ given against question A news window will open where you need to select the reason for objection by clicking n remark against Please Enter Reason for Objection. Submit relevant proof Candidates can re-check their objection on ‘Objection Summary’ Make Payment of Rs. 50 as an objection fee and Rs. 6 as a portal feee

CGPSC State Service Prelims was held on 09 February 2020 in 16 Districts in two sittings.