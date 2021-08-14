CGPSC State Service Mains Result 2019 Out @psc.cg.gov.in, Download SSE Mains Selection List for Interview

CGPSC State Service Mains Result has been released by Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) on psc.cg.gov.in. Download From Here.

CGPSC State Service Mains Result 2019: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the result of State Service Mains Exam 2019 held on 15, 16, 17, 18 March 2021.Candidates who have participated in CGPSC State Service Mains Exam can download CGPSC Result from official website of CGPSC i.e. psc.cg.gov.in. CGPSC State Service Mains Result is provided in this article below:

CGPSC State Service Mains Result Download PDF Link

CGPSC State Service Interview

A total of 732 candidates are qualified in the mains exam. All those candidates whose roll number is available in PDF above, will now appear for interview round. Candidates will be required to apply online for interview for which the link will be available soon on official website. The interview is scheduled from 02 September 2021. The exact, date and time will be available on the website. CGPSC State Service Interview will be of 150 Marks.



The candidates will require to appear for interview along with all original documents.

How to Download CGPSC State Service Mains Result 2019 ?

Visit the official website of CGPSC.i.e.psc.cg.gov.in.

Click on ‘Result’ Section given on the homepage.

A new window will open, click on ‘WRITTEN EXAM RESULT - STATE SERVICE (MAINS) EXAM-2019 (14-08-2021)’

Download CGPSC State Service Mains Result PDF

Check Roll Numbers of selected candidates

CGPSC State Service Prelims Exam was conducted on 09 February 2021 and the result was announced on 12 June 2021. The revised result was declared on 28 December 2020. Around 3804 candidates were shortlisted for State Service Mains Exam 2019.

A total of 242 vacancies will be filled through CGPSC State Service Recruitment 2019.