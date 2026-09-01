CGSSB Exam Calendar 2027 Released at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in: Check Exam Dates for Group 1, Group 2, TET & Other Exams
CGSSB Exam Calendar 2027: The CGSSSB has released the annual exam calendar for the year 2027 on the official website of CG Vyapam on 31 August 2026. The calendar includes the tentative exam dates for various examinations including Group 1, Group 2, TET, SET, and others. Check this article to know the exam dates and schedule.
Key Points
- CGSSB released its 2027 exam calendar on August 31, 2026.
- The calendar details 24 recruitment exams from January to December 2027.
- All exam dates listed for 2027 are tentative and subject to change.
CGSSB Exam Calendar 2027: The Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board (CGSSB) has officially released the annual CGSSB Exam Calendar 2027 for various recruitment examinations conducted by CGSSB. The exam calendar contains the examination dates starting from January 2027 to December 2027. The candidates who are planning for any of the recruitment examinations including, Group 1-Sub Group 02, Group 2-Sub Group 02, Group 3-Sub Group 02, TET, SET, Pre BEd, and others can check the tentative exam dates in the official calendar. These are the tentative dates i.e. the Board reserves the right to change any of these exam dates at its discretion.
CGSSB Exam Calendar 2027 OUT
The annual exam calendar for the upcoming year 2027 has been released by the CGSSB on its website vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in on 31 August 2026. The exam calendar consists of the tentative examination dates for a total of 24 recruitment examinations conducted by the Board.
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CGSSB Exam Calendar 2027
CGSSB Exam Schedule 2027
The exam schedule for a total of 24 recruitment examinations have been announced by the CGSSB. Check the schedule in the table below:
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S.No.
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Exam Name
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Exam Date
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1
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Group 01 - Sub Group 02
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January 10, 2027
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2
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Group 02 - Sub Group 02
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March 14, 2027
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3
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Group 06 - Sub Group 03
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April 04, 2027
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4
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Group 03 - Sub Group 02
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April 18, 2027
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5
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P.P.T. (Pre-Polytechnic Test)
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May 02, 2027
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6
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Pre B.Ed.
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May 02, 2027
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7
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P.E.T. (Pre-Engineering Test)
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May 09, 2027
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8
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Pre M.Sc. Nursing
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May 09, 2027
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9
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P.P.H.T. (Pre-Pharmacy Test)
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May 23, 2027
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10
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Pre Post Basic Nursing
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May 23, 2027
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11
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Pre D.El.Ed.
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May 30, 2027
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12
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Pre M.C.A.
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June 06, 2027
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13
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Pre B.Sc. Nursing
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June 06, 2027
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14
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P.A.T. / P.V.P.T.
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June 13, 2027
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15
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Group 02 - Sub Group 03
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July 11, 2027
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16
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Group 05
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July 25, 2027
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17
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Group 06 - Sub Group 01
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August 29, 2027
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18
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Reserved Slot
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September 19, 2027
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19
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T.E.T. (Teacher Eligibility Test)
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September 26, 2027
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20
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S.E.T. (State Eligibility Test)
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October 03, 2027
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21
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Group 02 - Sub Group 01
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October 17, 2027
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22
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Group 07
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November 21, 2027
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23
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Reserved Slot
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November 28, 2027
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24
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Group 04
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December 12, 2027
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25
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Reserved Slot
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December 19, 2027
What Should the Candidates Do Now?
The candidates who are preparing for any of the recruitment examinations conducted by the CGSSB should download the exam calendar and do the following.
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Check Respective Exam Date: Check the exam date for the examination you are preparing for.
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Plan Your Study Roadmap: Once you know the exam date, plan your roadmap for approaching the exam in a strategic manner. This is the most crucial step.
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Start Preparing through Syllabus: Download the syllabus for the respective examination from the official website and plan your goals.
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Keep a Tab on the Notifications: The CGSSB will release notifications for the examinations and the candidates need to apply in order to appear for the examination. Therefore, one must keep a tab on the official website for the notifications.
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