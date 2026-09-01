CGSSB Exam Calendar 2027 Released at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in: Check Exam Dates for Group 1, Group 2, TET & Other Exams

CGSSB Exam Calendar 2027: The Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board (CGSSB) has officially released the annual CGSSB Exam Calendar 2027 for various recruitment examinations conducted by CGSSB. The exam calendar contains the examination dates starting from January 2027 to December 2027. The candidates who are planning for any of the recruitment examinations including, Group 1-Sub Group 02, Group 2-Sub Group 02, Group 3-Sub Group 02, TET, SET, Pre BEd, and others can check the tentative exam dates in the official calendar. These are the tentative dates i.e. the Board reserves the right to change any of these exam dates at its discretion.

CGSSB Exam Calendar 2027 OUT

The annual exam calendar for the upcoming year 2027 has been released by the CGSSB on its website vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in on 31 August 2026. The exam calendar consists of the tentative examination dates for a total of 24 recruitment examinations conducted by the Board.