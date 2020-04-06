CGWB Recruitment 2020: 62 Vacancies for Young Professionals & Consultants Posts

CGWB Recruitment 2020: Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Young Professionals & Consultants. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 25 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Last Date for Submission of Application for CGWB Recruitment 2020: 25 April 2020

CGWB Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Consultant- 18 Posts

Young Professional (Ground Water) - 48 Posts

CGWB Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria for Young Professionals & Consultants Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidates having Masters degree (MSc/ MS/ M.Tech/ M.Sc Tech or equivalent) in Geology/ Applied Geology/ Earth Science/ Geo-Science/ Hydrogeology from a recognized university.

CGWB Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Consultant- 65 years

Young Professional (Ground Water) - 30 years

CGWB Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

Consultant - Rs. 1,00,000/-

Young Professional (Ground Water) - Rs. 45, 000/-

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

CGWB Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates may apply by submitting their details as per prescribed format as per the applicability of the position by 1700 hours on 25th April 2020.