Chandigarh Police Admit Card 2023: Download Constable Executive Hall Ticket at chandigarhpolice.gov.in

Chandigarh Police Admit Card 2023 is available on the official website of Chandigarh Police. The exam will be conducted on 23 July in the state. Candidates can check the direct download link here.

Chandigarh Police Admit Card 2023: Chandigarh Police issued the admit card for conducting exam for recruitment to the post of Constable Executive at www.chandigarhpolice.gov.in. All candidates who have applied for the recruitment and download the admit card and appear for a written OMR-based examination scheduled on 23 July 2023 (Sunday).

Chandigarh Police Admit Card Link is also provided in this article. The candidates can download the admit card using their application number and roll number.

Chandigarh Police Admit Card Download Here

The candidates are advised to Re-Visit the provided link on 21 July 2023, to know their 'Exact Examination Centre Address' details.

Chandigarh Police Exam 2023

The exam will be of 100 marks and questions shall be multiple choice objective types. The exam carries one for correct answer and a negative marking of 0.25 for every wrong answer. The question paper for the Written Test shall be

in Hindi, English and Punjabi. Each candidate will be given the test paper only in the language selected by the candidate during the application process.

Chandigarh Police Constable Cutoff Marks 2023

General Candidates - 40%

SC Candidates - 35%

OBC Candidates - 35%

Ex-Servicernerr Candidates - 30%





How to Download Chandigarh Police Admit Card 2023: Check Steps Here

Step 1: Visit the website of the Chandigarh Police - https://chandigarhpolice.gov.in and go to 'Recruitment' section and click on 'Constables'

Step 2: Click on 'Recruitment of Constables - 2023 and then on ‘Click here to download admit card for written exam of Constable (Executive)’

Step 3: Download admit card using either your application number or roll number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Download Chandigarh Police Constable Admit Card

Step 5: Take the print out of the admit card