Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Raipur, manages the ChhattisgarhNEET UG 2025 counselling. This process helps students get into MBBS and BDS courses in Chhattisgarh. First, registration opens. Then, students with high NEET scores are chosen based on the CG NEET 2025 merit list for seat allocation. Those on the list must report to their assigned institute. The official dates for Chhattisgarh NEET counselling 2025 haven't been released yet but will be updated soon. The counselling is an online process with four rounds. Students who meet the Chhattisgarh NEET cutoff marks can participate. If seats remain after the second round, a third (mop-up) round will be held offline, unlike the first two online rounds. Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2025 Process The Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2025 process involves several key steps, each with its own specific requirements:

Registration: Online submission of application details and fees.

Choice Filling: Candidates select their preferred courses and colleges.

Seat Allotment List: Release of provisional seat assignments based on merit and choices.

Document Verification: Physical verification of submitted documents at designated centers.

Reporting to Allotted Institute: Candidates confirm their admission by reporting to the assigned college. Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling Registration To participate in the Chhattisgarh NEET 2025 counselling, candidates must register online on the official DME website. Follow these steps for online registration: Step 1: Visit the official Chhattisgarh counselling website: cgdme.admissions.nic.in. Step 2: Register using a valid email ID and mobile number. Step 3: Carefully complete the application form.

Step 4: Create a password and select a security question. Step 5: Thoroughly review the Chhattisgarh counselling application form before submission. Step 6: Pay the registration fee as instructed by DME Raipur. Step 7: Your login ID and password will be sent to your registered email ID. Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling Choice Filling Following successful registration, candidates for Chhattisgarh NEET 2025 counselling must log in to their registered account on the official website to submit their course and college preferences. It is important to note that candidates will have only one opportunity to submit their choices, so students should be very careful while filling the choice. Therefore, they are advised to include as many preferences as possible, as submitted choices cannot be altered later. Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling Seat Allotment List

Seats for Chhattisgarh NEET counselling 2025 will be allocated by the competent authority, considering candidates' NEET 2025 merit and their preferred choices. Any seats remaining vacant after the initial round will proceed to the second round. An offline mop-up round will be held to fill any remaining vacant seats after the second counselling round. Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2025 Documents Required Candidates applying for Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025 Counselling should prepare the following documents: NEET 2025 admit card

NEET 2025 result

Class 10 mark sheet/ birth certificate

Class 12 mark sheet

Caste/ category certificate (if applicable)

Chhattisgarh State Residential Certificate

Chhattisgarh State Character Certificate

Income Certificate

PwD Certificate (if applicable)