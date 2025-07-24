Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
DME Raipur conducts Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025 counselling for MBBS/BDS admissions. Registration opens first, followed by selection via a merit list based on NEET scores. Selected candidates report to allotted institutes. Dates are not yet released. Counselling is online in four rounds (a mop-up round is offline). Applicants meeting the Chhattisgarh NEET cutoff are eligible.

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Raipur, manages the ChhattisgarhNEET UG 2025 counselling. This process helps students get into MBBS and BDS courses in Chhattisgarh. First, registration opens. Then, students with high NEET scores are chosen based on the CG NEET 2025 merit list for seat allocation. Those on the list must report to their assigned institute.

The official dates for Chhattisgarh NEET counselling 2025 haven't been released yet but will be updated soon. The counselling is an online process with four rounds. Students who meet the Chhattisgarh NEET cutoff marks can participate. If seats remain after the second round, a third (mop-up) round will be held offline, unlike the first two online rounds.

Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2025 Process

The Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2025 process involves several key steps, each with its own specific requirements:

  • Registration: Online submission of application details and fees.

  • Choice Filling: Candidates select their preferred courses and colleges.

  • Seat Allotment List: Release of provisional seat assignments based on merit and choices.

  • Document Verification: Physical verification of submitted documents at designated centers.

  • Reporting to Allotted Institute: Candidates confirm their admission by reporting to the assigned college.

Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling Registration

To participate in the Chhattisgarh NEET 2025 counselling, candidates must register online on the official DME website. Follow these steps for online registration:

Step 1: Visit the official Chhattisgarh counselling website: cgdme.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 3: Carefully complete the application form.

Step 4: Create a password and select a security question.

Step 5: Thoroughly review the Chhattisgarh counselling application form before submission.

Step 6: Pay the registration fee as instructed by DME Raipur.

Step 7: Your login ID and password will be sent to your registered email ID.

Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling Choice Filling

Following successful registration, candidates for Chhattisgarh NEET 2025 counselling must log in to their registered account on the official website to submit their course and college preferences. It is important to note that candidates will have only one opportunity to submit their choices, so students should be very careful while filling the choice. Therefore, they are advised to include as many preferences as possible, as submitted choices cannot be altered later.

Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling Seat Allotment List

Seats for Chhattisgarh NEET counselling 2025 will be allocated by the competent authority, considering candidates' NEET 2025 merit and their preferred choices. Any seats remaining vacant after the initial round will proceed to the second round. An offline mop-up round will be held to fill any remaining vacant seats after the second counselling round.

Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2025 Documents Required

Candidates applying for Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025 Counselling should prepare the following documents: 

  • NEET 2025 admit card

  • NEET 2025 result

  • Class 10 mark sheet/ birth certificate

  • Class 12 mark sheet

  • Caste/ category certificate (if applicable)

  • Chhattisgarh State Residential Certificate

  • Chhattisgarh State Character Certificate

  • Income Certificate

  • PwD Certificate (if applicable)

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Seat Intake

Below is the seat matrix of various government and private colleges participating in Chhattisgarh NEET counselling 2025 for both MBBS and BDS courses:

Name of the College

Total Seats (MBBS)

State Quota (BDS)

Private Management Quota (BDS)

Total Seats (BDS)

Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College, Raipur

189

-

-

-

Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences, Bilaspur

148

-

-

-

Government Medical College, Rajnandgaon

104

-

-

-

Late Shri Baliram Kashyap Memorial Medical College, Jagdalpur

104

-

-

-

Late Lakhiram Agrawal Memorial Medical College, Raigarh

82

-

-

-

Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Medical College, Durg

164

-

-

-

Government Dental College, Raipur (Government)

-

82

-

100

Rungta Dental College, Bhilai

-

50

50

100

Triveni Dental College, Bilaspur

-

50

50

100

Chhattisgarh Dental College and Research Institute, Rajnandgaon

-

50

50

100

New Horizon Dental College And Research Institute, Bilaspur

-

50

50

100

Maitry Dental College, Angora, Durg

-

50

50

100

Total

791

332

300

600

The Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025 is a crucial step for aspiring medical and dental students in the state. By understanding the registration process, choice filling, seat allotment, and required documents, candidates can navigate the counselling efficiently. While the official dates are yet to be announced, staying updated on the DME Raipur website will be key to securing a seat in MBBS or BDS programs. Check out the below links for state-wise NEET UG Counselling 2025. 

