CBSE Class 9 Maths Surface Areas and Volumes MCQs with Answers, Download in PDF

Surface Areas and Volumes Class 9 MCQs: Check MCQs for Class 9 Maths Chapter 11, Surface Areas and Volumes to prepare for CBSE Class 9 Annual Exam 2023-24. Download questions prepared by subject experts in PDF here.

Class 9 Maths MCQs Chapter 11: Solving MCQs is essential for Class 9 Maths Annual Exam preparations not only because it helps students familiarize themselves with the exam format and question types, but also because it enhances their conceptual understanding and develops their critical thinking skills. The Multiple Choice Type Questions (MCQs) will cover a significant part of the Class 9 Maths Question Paper 2023-24. The first section of the paper will be entirely composed of 18-20 MCQs of 1 mark each. Therefore, students should focus on practising MCQs regularly to improve their chances of success in the exam.

In this article, we have presented important MCQs for Class 9 Maths Chapter 11 - Surface Areas and Volumes. The questions have been prepared on the basis of the latest exam pattern and the syllabus prescribed by CBSE for Class 9 Mathematics. Therefore, students must practise with all important MCQs provided below to secure maximum marks in their Maths exam. You can also download all questions and answers in PDF and use them for quick revision of the syllabus anytime, anywhere.

MCQs for CBSE Class 9 Surface Areas and Volumes

1. Total surface area of a hemisphere is 4158 cm2 then the diameter of the hemisphere is equal to __________ cm. (Take π = 22/7)

(a) 40 cm

(b) 20 cm

(c) 21 cm

(d) 42 cm

Answer: (d) 42 cm

2. If the surface area of a sphere of radius “R” is equal to the curved surface area of a hemisphere of radius “r”, what is the ratio of R/r?

(a) 1⁄2

(b) 1/√2

(c) 2

(d) √2

Answer: (b) 1/√2

3. If a right circular cone has a radius of 4 cm and a slant height of 5 cm then what is its volume?

(a) 16 π cm3

(b) 14 π cm3

(c) 12 π cm3

(d) 18 π cm3

Answer: 16 π cm3

4. Two right circular cones of equal curved surface areas have slant heights in the ratio of 3 : 5. Find the ratio of their radii.

(a) 4 : 1

(b) 3 : 5

(c) 5 : 3

(d) 4 : 5

Answer: (c) 5 : 3

5. The diameter of the moon is approximately one-fourth of the diameter of the earth. What fraction of the volume of the earth is the volume of the moon?

(a) 1/64

(b) 1/32

(c) 1/48

(d) 1/16

Answer: (a) 1/64

6. A hemispheric dome of radius 3.5 m is to be painted at a rate of ₹600/m2. What is the cost of painting it? (Take π = 22/7)

(a) ₹46200

(b) ₹45000

(c) ₹47260

(d) ₹48375

Answer: (a) ₹46200

7. The radius of a hemispherical balloon increases from 6 cm to 12 cm as air is being pumped into it. The ratios of the surface areas of the balloon in the two cases is

(a) 1 : 4

(b) 1 : 3

(c) 2 : 3

(d) 2 : 1

Answer: (a) 1 : 4

8. What is the total surface area of a cone of radius 7cm and height 24cm? (Take π = 22/7)

(a) 710 cm2

(b) 704 cm2

(c) 700 cm2

(d) 725 cm2

Answer: (b) 704 cm2

9. A matchbox measures 4 cm x 2.5 cm x 1.5 cm. The volume of the packet containing 12 such boxes

is:

(a) 160 cm3

(b) 180 cm3

(c) 160 cm2

(d) 180 cm2

Answer: (b) 180 cm3

10. The diameter of a sphere whose surface area is 346.5 cm2 is

(a) 5.25 сm

(b) 5.75 сm

(c) 11.5 cm

(d) 10.5 сm

Answer: (a) 5.25 сm

Download CBSE Class 9 Maths MCQs for Chapter - Surface Areas and Volumes in PDF

