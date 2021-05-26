CMOH Howrah Recruitment 2021 for 350 Staff Nurse and other for COVID-19 Positions@wbhealth.gov.in, Download PDF

CMOH Howrah Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Chief Medicaid Officer of Health (CMOH) Howrah has invited applications for the 350 Paramedical posts including Staff Nurse, Lab Technician and other for COVID-19 urgent requirement.

Candidates applying for CMOH Howrah Recruitment 2021 Job Notification against Memo No-CMOH/Estt/ 1614 should note that selection will be done on the basis of their performance in walk-in-interview scheduled on 31 May 2021.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including HS (10+2) with Physics, Chemistry and Biology/GNM/B.Sc (Nursing) from any recognized institute with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for CMOH Howrah Recruitment 2021 Job Notification.

Notification Details for CMOH Howrah Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Memo No. CMOH/Estt/ 1614

Date: 24/05/2021

Important Date for CMOH Howrah Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 31 May 2021

Vacancy Details for CMOH Howrah Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

MT (CC)-18

MT (OT)-19

Laboratory Technician-02

Staff Nurse-291

Eligibility Criteria for CMOH Howrah Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

MT (CC)/MT (OT)/Laboratory Technician: Passed H.S (10+2) or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry and Biology and Two years Diploma Course in Medical Technology from recognized by State Medical Faculty or WB under WB Para Medical Council or conducted by any recognized Technology from any recognized university.

Staff Nurse-Passed H.S (10+2) or its equivalent and passed GNM/B.Sc (Nursing) from any institution recognized by WBNC.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

CMOH Howrah Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for CMOH Howrah Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these pots in a plane paper, along with photocopies of all relevant documents and appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 31 May 2021.