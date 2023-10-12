Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2023 Notification For 145 Graduate and Technician Apprentice, Apply Online Link

Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2023 is out for 145 Graduate and Technician Apprentices on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2023.

Cochin Shipyard Graduate and Technician Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Cochin Shipyard Ltd. has released the recruitment notification for 145 Graduate and Technician Apprentice vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is October 30. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the careers section of the official website - cochinshipyard.in.

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through a merit list and document verification. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

The application process for the post started on October 11. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Cochin Shipyard Ltd Posts Name Graduate and Technician Apprentice Total Vacancies 145 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on October 11, 2023 Application Start Date October 11, 2023 Application End Date October 30, 2023 Selection process Merit List Document Verification

Candidates can download the Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 145 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

What is the Application Fee For Cochin Shipyard Graduate and Technician Apprentice?

Candidates can fill out the Cochin Shipyard application form from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts.

There will be no application fees charged from any candidate who so ever applying for the posts

Vacancies For Cochin Shipyard Graduate and Technician Apprentice

A total of 145 vacancies were announced by Cochin Shipyard for Graduate and Technician Apprentice. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Category – I Graduate Apprentices

Discipline Number of training seats Electrical & Electronics Engg. 12 Mechanical Engg. 20 Electronics & Communication Engg. 6 Civil Engg. 15 Computer Science/ Information Technology 10 Fire & Safety Engg. 4 Marine Engg. 4 Naval Architecture & Shipbuilding 4

Category – II Technician (Diploma) Apprentices

Discipline Number of training seats Electrical Engg. 14 Mechanical Engg. 19 Electronics Engg. 8 Instrumentation Technology 4 Civil Engg. 10 Computer Engg. 5 Commercial Practice 10

What is the Cochin Shipyard Graduate and Technician Apprentice Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2023.

Category – I Graduate Apprentices:-

Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by a Statutory University in relevant discipline.

Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in relevant discipline

Category – II Technician (Diploma) Apprentices:-

Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline.

Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a University in a relevant discipline.

Diploma in Engineering and Technology granted by an Institution recognised by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.

Age Limit:

The candidates who are applying for the posts should have completed 18 years of age as on October 31, 2023. However, relaxation in age for the candidates coming form the reserved category will be provided as per the government norms.

Training Period

The selected candidates will go one year of Apprenticeship training under the Apprentices (Amendment) Act 1973.

Cochin Shipyard Graduate and Technician Apprentice Selection Process

The Cochin Shipyard 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Merit List

Document Verification

a. Only candidates who are domiciled in Kerala shall be considered. Short-listing of candidates for selection will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines. In case, the same percentage of marks is secured by more than one candidate in the prescribed qualification, relative merit shall be decided based on seniority in the passing year.

b. Candidates short-listed for the certificate verification prior to selection should bring the original certificates towards proof of age, qualification, percentage of mark, caste, disability (if any) etc. and self-attested copies of all these certificates, for verification and their candidature shall be considered on the strength of the original certificates. In case of failure to produce the original certificates, the candidature shall be rejected.

c. Those candidates who successfully complete certificate verification shall be provisionally considered for selection against the notified training seats in the order of merit/reservation, subject to Medical fitness.

Cochin Shipyard Graduate and Technician Apprentice Salary 2023

As per the official notice released, the stipend of the selected candidates for Graduate Apprentices will be Rs 12000 per month whereas the stipend for Technician Apprentices will be Rs 10500.

Steps to Apply for the Cochin Shipyard Graduate and Technician Apprentice

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Go to https://nats.education.gov.in

Step 2: Click Student

Step 3: Click Student Register

Step 4: Complete the application form

Step 5: A unique Enrolment Number for each student will be generated. After completing the Enrolment

Step 6: Click on the Login Button

Step 7: Search “COCHIN SHIPYARD LIMITED” under Apply against advertised vacancies

Step 8: Click Apply (You have successfully applied for the Vacancy)