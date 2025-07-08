CPCT Admit Card 2025 Released at cpct.mp.gov.in, Download July 11 to 13 Exam Hall Ticket - Direct Link Here

CPCT Admit Card 2025: Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology released the admit card for the Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT). The Admit Card is a crucial documents to appear in the skill test/trade test scheduled on 11th, 12th & 13th Jul-2025 across the state. Candidates are advised to carry the hall ticket with the crucial documents including Photo Identity card and others as mentioned in the notification. All those candidates who have to appear in the Computer Proficiency Certification Test can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials. Once qualified for the written exam, candidates will be awarded with the CPCT score card which is valid for Seven years from the date of score card. You are advised to go through the details notification for the skill test/trade test norms and guidelines.

CPCT Admit Card 2025 Download To download the hall ticket, you will have to use your login credentials to the link. The CPCT Admit Card Link is also provided below in this article. The candidates can check the details regarding the exam on their CPCT Call Letter. CPCT Admit Card 2025 Download Link CPCT Exam 2025: Know the validity of the CPCT Score Card? Candidates appearing in the Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) scheduled on July 11 to 13, 2025

should note that the CPCT score card is valid for Seven years from the date of score card. You can use the validity of the the certificate for applying in various governement jobs released by different departments.

should note that the test duration is 120 Minutes and the available keyboard layout will be Remington Gail & Inscript in UNICODE.

CPCT Admit Card 2025 Official Website Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology has uploaded the admit card download link for the Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) on its official website. You can use your login credentials to the link available on the official website. The CPCT is scheduled to be held on 11th, 12th & 13th Jul-2025 across the state. Documents To Carry at CPCT Admit Card 2025 Exam Centre Candidates are required to carry all the crucial documents with them at the exam venue. The first and foremost important document required at the Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) exam centre is the print out of the admit card downloaded from the official website. Other than the hall ticket, it is mandatory to bring a colour print out of Aadhar Card along with its original copy. The candidates can also bring a driving license, passport, Voter ID Card etc as mentioned in the notification.

Details Mentioned on CPCT Admit Card July 2025 Candidates who are appearing in the Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) exam are advised to go through and check their CPCT Admit Card July 2025 admit cards extensively after downloading the same. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the hall ticket are correct. Candidates are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as- Candidate’s name

Date of birth

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Examination venue

Date and time of the examination

Roll number CPCT Exam 2025: What is the duration of the CPCT?

Candidates appearing in the Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) should note that the test duration is 120 Minutes. Belog are the details of the test which will be conducted for two sections and both the sections are mandatory to attempt. Section A: Computer Proficiency - This will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 75 minutes.

Section B: Typing Test – English Typing: 15 minutes and Hindi typing: 15 minutes. How to Download CPCT Admit Card 2025? The candidates can follow the given steps in order to download CPCT Admit Card from the official website. Go to CPCT Official Website https://www.cpct.mp.gov.in

Click on ‘Admit Cards are Live for CPCT Scheduled on "11th, 12th & 13th Jul-2025" Click Here to Download.

Enter the Registration Number (Username) and Password (Circled in Red) to log in, then click on Login button

Click on the link which will provide you with an admit card in a new window.

On click of the Search button, a grid will be displayed below which will show the available Admit

Card/Hall Ticket for the candidate with a Download button

Download MP CPCT Admit Card