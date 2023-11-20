CRIS AES Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Assistant Software Engineer Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

CRIS Recruitment 2023: CRIS has released the notification for the Assistant Software Engineer posts on the official website. Check notification pdf and other details here.

CRIS Recruitment 2023 Notification: Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) has invited online application for the post of Assistant Software Engineer (AES) Employment News (18-24) November 2023. A total of 18 positions are available are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Selection for these positions will be done on the basis of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 results.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at for these positions on or before December 20, 2023 cris.org.in. The online application for these positions will commence from November 21, 2023.

CRIS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: November 21, 2023

Closing date of application: December 20, 2023

CRIS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant Software Engineer (AES)-18

Educational Qualification For CRIS Jobs 2023

Candidates should have BE/BTech in Computer Science And Engineering or Computer Science or Computer Technology or Information Technology or Computer Science and Information Technology or Computer Application or MCA or B.Sc (Computer Science-4 years degree course).

Candidates should have a valis GATE 2023 score along with the eligibility given in the notification.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



CRIS Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as on last date of application)

Minimum 22 Years

Maximum 27 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

CRIS Recruitment 2023: Scale of Pay (CDA)

7th CPS Level 7+DA and other allowance as per CRIS rule, Basic pay +DA as the beginning of the scale would be approx. Rs. 63.000/-per month.

SC/ST/PWD (Only Intimation charges) INR 100.00 (Rupees One Hundred Only)

For all others INR 300.00 (Rupees Three Hundred Only)



CRIS Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply Online For CRIS Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.