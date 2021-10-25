CRPF MO Recruitment 2021 for 60 Vacancies, Walk-In for Specialist Medical Officers & GDMOs on 22 & 29 Nov

CRPF MO Recruitment 2021: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Specialist Medical Officer and GDMOs (Male & Female) for engagement on a contractual basis in various Composite Hospitals of CRPF/Bns/Institutions. The candidates holding the required qualification can appear for walk-in-interview on 22 & 29 November 2021.

A total of 60 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 29 vacancies are for specialist officers and 31 are for GDMOs. The candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 22 & 29 November 2021

CRPF MO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Specialist Medical Officer - 29 Posts

GDMOs - 31 Posts

CRPF MO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Specialist Medical Officer - Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in concerned speciality. One and Half years experience after obtaining PG Degree. Two and half years experience after obtaining PG Diploma.

GDMOs - MBBS, Internship.

CRPF MO Recruitment2021 Salary

Specialist Medical Officer - Rs. 85,000/-

GDMOs - Rs. 75,000/-

Download CRPF MO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for CRPF MO Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on the scheduled date and time. While appearing in the walk-in-interview, the candidates are required to bring documents in original and photocopies of all relevant documents (Degree, Age Proof & Experience Certificate etc.) application in plain paper superscribing the name of post applied for and three passport size recent photographs. Interviews will be followed by Medical Exam. No TA/DA and boarding/lodging will be provided during walk-in-interview. No TA/DA will be paid during the engagement in CRPF on contractual basis/hiring basis.