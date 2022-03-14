CSBC Fireman Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download Bihar Police Fireman Services Call Letter @csbc.bih.nic.in

CSBC Fireman Admit Card 2022 has been released by Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) at csbc.bih.nic.in. Check Download Link, Steps to Download the Call Letter Here.

CSBC Fireman Admit Card 2022 (Out): Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card for the Written Exam for the post of Fireman on csbc.bih.nic.in. CSBC Fireman Exam for all the shortlisted applicants will be held on 27 March 2022 (Sunday) on OMR Sheet. You can download Bihar Police Fireman Admit Card by clicking on the official website. Applicants should remember to bring the admit card along with valid ID Proof such as Voter ID, Passport Driving Licence, PAN Card along with Aadahar Card.

CSBC Fireman Admit Card 2022 Link is available in this article for the reference of the candidates.

How to Download CSBC Fireman Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of CSBC Website - csbc.bih.nic.in Click on ‘Important Notice: Download your e-Admit Card for written exam of Fireman in Bihar Fire Services. (Advt. 01/2021) ’ Enter your details Download CSBC Admit Card

CSBC Fireman Exam will be conducted in two shifts as follow:

Exam Date Time 27 March 2022 Exam Time - 10 AM to 12 PM Reporting Time - 9 AM 27 March 2022 Exam Time - 2 PM to 4 PM Reporting Time - 1 PM

CSBC Fireman Exam Pattern

Subject Total Questions and Marks CSBC Fireman Qualifying Marks Time Hindi, English, Maths, Social Science, Science and GK. 100 Questions of 100 Marks 30 2 hours

Shortlisted candidates who will qualify for the written exam will be called Physical Exam of 100 Marks. Final Selection List shall be made on the basis of Run, High Jump and Shot Put.

A total of 2380 candidates shall be recruited for Bihar Police Fireman Services, against advertisement 01/2021, in the pay scale of Rs. 21,700 — 69,100.