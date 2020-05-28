CSIR NAL Recruitment 2020 for Scientist and Sr Scientist Posts

CSIR NAL Recruitment 2020 - CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR - NAL), Bangalore has invited applications for Scientist and Senior Scientist Posts in various disciplines in the area of Design, Development, Testing & Evaluation of various Systems / Subsystems and Project Management. Interested candidates can apply through online mode on or before 06 July 2020.

Advt. N0. - 6/2020

Important Date:

Last date for submission of online application: 06 July 2020

National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) Vacancy Details

Scientist: 3 Posts

Senior Principal Scientist: 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Scientist and Sr. Scientist Posts

Educational Qualification:

Scientist(101)- MME/M.Tech in Electronics and Telecommunication/ Computer Science/ Electrical and Electronics Engineering/ MS in Software Design & Engineering OR Ph.D (submitted) in Electronics and Telecommunication/ Computer Science/ Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Scientist(102)- ME/M Tech in Electrical / Electronics and Communication Engineering/ Telecom/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering or related equivalent Electrical Science and Engineering discipline with specialization in Microwave Engineering/ Radar Engineering/ Electromagnetics OR PhD (Engg.) (submitted) in Electromagnetics/ Microwaves/ Low observable technology related topics or related relevant Electrical Science & Engineering topics.

Scientist(103)- ME/ M.Tech or equivalent in Mechanical engineering with knowledge of Aircraft Mechanical Systems, design and manufacturing standards in aircraft industry OR Ph.D (submitted) in Mechanical Engineering.

Senior Scientist - ME/ M.Tech or Ph.D. in relevant field and 3 years of experience

Age Limit:

Scientist - 32 Years

Senior Scientist - 37 Years

NAL Notification PDF Download: Click Here NAL Online Application Link: Click Here Official Website Link: Click Here

How to Apply NAL Scientist and Sr. Scientist Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website of NAL nal.res.in/ send their finally submitted online applications along with all necessary certificate and other documents to the ”The Controller of Administration CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories, Post Bag No. 1779, HAL Airport Road, Kodihalli, Bengaluru – 560 017 (Karnataka)" latest by 06 July 2020.