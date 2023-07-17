CSIR NET Final Answer Key 2023 Out on csirnet.nta.nic.in:Direct Link, Check Result Date

CSIR NET Final Answer Key 2023 is released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 17, 2023. Candidates can download the PDF link for the final answer key and check other details below.

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) uploaded the final answer key for of CSIR NET December 2022 and June 2023 in a PDF. Those who have raised objections to the initial answer key can download CSIR NET Final Answer Key. The answer key consists of the question ID and its answer.

CSIR NET Final Answer Key PDF Download

The final answer key PDF link is also provided below. The answers are provided for ife Science, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Earth Science.

CSIR NET Result 2023

The result of the exam will be announced shortly, The result is expected this week. A link will be generated containing the marks of the exam.

How to Download CSIR NET Final Answer Key 2023?

The candidate can download the final answer key based on the raised objection from the official website with the help of the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the website of CSIR NET official website- http://csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on ’Post challenge Answer Key – Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2022-June 2023’

Step 3: CSIR NET PDF Answer Key 2023

Step 4: Step 4: Download CSIR NET 2023 Answer Key

CSIR NET Exam was held on 06, 07 and 08 June at 426 examination Centers located in 178 Cities for a total of 2,74,027 candidates participated in the Computer Based Test (CBT). The provisional answer key was released on July 14 and the candidate was invited to submit the objection till July 16, 2023.