CSL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 332 Posts, Check Eligibility

CSL Recruitment 2023: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has announced a total of 332 positions for a manager, Sr Manager, and Other Recruitment 2023 position. Eligible applicants may apply online between September 18 and October 8, 2023. Read the recruitment notice for eligibility, age limit, post details, selection process, exam details, syllabus, and other information. CSL Recruitment Various 2023.

Below is given an overview of CSL recruitment 2023:

Post Name ITI Trade Apprentice, Technician Apprentices, Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager, Manager, Senior Manager and Assistant General Manager Post Name of the Organization Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Number of Vacancies 332 Post Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Starting Date 18th September, 2023 Last Date for Applications(Manager) 08th October 2023 Last Date for Applications(Apprentice) 04th October 2023 Mode of Applications Online Selection Process Written Exam and Document Verification Official Website csl.cochinshipyard.in

CSL Recruitment Notification 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the CSL recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 332 vacancies announced under CSL recruitment notification pdf 2023. Download the official notification of CSL recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:

CSL Manager recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF CSL Apprentice recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

How Many Vacancies are Released For CSL Recruitment 2023?

There are a total of 332 posts for various positions for CSL recruitment 2023. Below is the list of vacancies for various posts

Post Name Vacancies Assistant General Manager 2 Senior Manager 1 Manager 8 Deputy Manager 1 Assistant Manager 12 ITI Trade Apprentices 300 Technician Apprentices 8 Total Posts 332

How to Apply for CSL 2023?

Since there are two different notifications for various posts, a brief guideline for ‘how to apply for CSL Recruitment’ is given below:

Go to the official website, csl.cochinshipyard.in

Click on the notifications and read them.

Click on Apply. Fill out the application form completely and accurately.

Now, upload the scanned documents.

Recheck all of the details.

Pay the application fee if required.

Submit the application form and make a copy for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria for CSL Vacancies 2023

The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for the CSL Recruitment 2023 are listed below:

Upper age limit Assistant General Manager: 45 years

Senior Manager/ Manager: 40 Years

Deputy Manager: 35 Years

Assistant Manager: 30 Years

Apprentices: 18 Years(Minimum) Educational Qualification Assistant General Manager: B.Tech/ B.E. in the respective discipline and 15 years of work experience.

Senior Manager: B.Tech/ B.E./ Diploma in the respective trade and 12 years of work experience.

Manager: Degree in Mechanical /Electrical/Naval Architecture Engineering and 9 Years relevant experience.

Deputy Manager: Graduation with 7 years experience.

Assistant Manager: B.Tech/ B.E. in the respective discipline and 03 years of work experience.

ITI Trade Apprentices: Xth passed with ITI (National Trade Certificate – NTC) in respective trade.

Technician Apprentices: Pass in Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE)

What is the selection process for CSL 2023?

The following stages are included in the CSL Recruitment 2023 selection procedure for manager positions, as stated in the official notification. The CSL Apprentice recruiting 2023 selection criteria are entirely based on the merit list issued by the recruiting authority.