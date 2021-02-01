CTET Answer Key 2021 (Out) : PDF Download Paper 1 & 2 Keys (Unofficial) & Question Paper of January Exam

CTET 2021 exam concluded successfully on 31st January 2021. Candidates who applied for the CTET 2020 edition appeared for the exam. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) was held in two sessions for Paper 1 (Class 1 to 5 teacher) and Paper 2 (Class 1 to 5 teacher). Candidates must be looking out for the CTET Answer Key 2021 to get an idea about their performance in the exam. Here in this article, we have shared below the answer keys (Unofficial) of the CTET Paper 1 & Paper 2 along with the Question Papers. Download PDF CTET 2021 Keys and Question Paper of January exam for Paper 1 & 2. The answer key shared below is unofficial one and the official keys will become available soon after the CBSE releases them at ctet.nic.in.

As per the feedback shared by candidates who gave the exam, the overall difficulty level of the CTET 2021 exam was 'Moderate'. Candidates found the difficulty level of Paper 1 as 'Easy to Moderate' and Paper 2 of 'Moderate' difficulty level. In order to qualify the exam, candidates need to obtain minimum qualifying marks. For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded with 1 mark. There is no negative marking in the exam.

Let's now have a look at the answer key and question paper of the CTET January 2021 exam:

CTET Answer Key 2021: Download PDF

Here we have shared the unofficial answer key of the CTET 2021 exam for the Paper I and Paper II. These answer keys have been prepared by the coaching centres. The official CTET Answer Key 2021 will release soon @ctet.nic.in. Till then, have a look at the unofficial keys below:

Paper & SET Answer Key CTET Paper I Answer Key 2021 Test Code K Download PDF (Unofficial) CTET Paper II Answer Key 2021 Test Code O Download PDF (Unofficial)

CTET Question Paper 2021: Download PDF

Download the CTET 2021 Question Paper of both the papers below in PDF file format. The Paper I question paper is provided of SET K and Paper II Question paper is of SET O:

Paper & SET Question Paper CTET Paper I Question Paper 2021 Test Code K Download PDF CTET Paper II Question Paper 2021 Test Code O Download PDF

How CTET Answer Key 2021 can help you calculate CTET Expected Scores?

Candidates can calculate their expected CTET scores through the answer keys. For this, tally the answers marked by you with the answers mentioned in the key and mark yourself for correct answers. This will make you arrive at the expected scores.

1 Correct Answer = 1 Mark

CTET Passing Marks 2021

Have a look at the passing marks for the CTET 2021 exam below:

General: 60% (90 out of 150)

OBC/SC/ST: 55% (82 out of 150)