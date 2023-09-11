CTET Answer Key 2023 Soon: Doubts in Mind? Check FAQs on Qualifying Marks and Cut Off Score

CTET Answer Key 2023: Candidates who appeared in CTET Exam 2023 wondering about the answer key date, qualifying marks, and result date. We have provided you with an FAQ guide with all the answers you need in this article below.

CTET Answer Key 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the CTET answer key probably by next week. However, the official dates of CTET answer key 2023 have not been announced. Candidates who have appeared in the exam must know some of the important questions that they should follow once the official answer key is released. These important questions on CTET Answer Key 2023 FAQs will help you to know the qualifying marks, cutoff score and how to raise objections in case of doubtful answers and questions.

Top 10 Important CTET 2023 Answer Key FAQs that you must know

Question 1: What is the expected date for the release of the CTET Answer Key?

Answer: The exam was conducted on 20 August 2023 at various centres in the country. Usually, CBSE releases the answer within a week after the exam, allowing candidates to cross-check their answers and calculate their marks. This time the answer key is slightly delayed. However, it is expected that the answer key will be uploaded in the second week of September on the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education i.e. ctet.nic.in. The result of the exam will be announced in the last week of September 2023, according to official notification.

Question 2: How can I download the CBSE CTET 2023 answer key?

Answer: The candidate can download the official answer key from the CTET website online. There is no other source to download the official answer key. The step-by-step procedure to download the CTET Answer Key is provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see the link to login into the answer key. Click on the provided link and login using your application details

Step 3: Once you login, you are required to click on the answer key link

Step 4: Select the paper for which you want to download the answer key. Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the official answers given against each question

Step 6: You may keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

Note: The candidates can also raise an objection, if any, within 3 days of the release of the answer key.

Question 3: What is the official website to download the CTET 2023 answer key?

Answer: The candidates can download the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) August answer key by visiting the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which is the governing body for CTET. The official website for CTET is www.ctet.nic.in.

Question 4: How to calculate the CTET Score?

Answer: CTET Exam was conducted for Paper-I and Paper-II. Paper 1I is divided into 5 sections and Paper-II is divided into 4 sections. The candidates will get 1-mark for each question which is correct. There is no deduction in the marks for the wrong answer. So, candidates can follow the given procedure to calculate the marks:

Compare your answers with official answer key If an answer is correct then allot yourself with 1 mark For wrong answers and unattempted questions, you will get a 0 Estimate your scores

The candidates can check the minimum marks required to clear the exam in the question given below:

Question 5: What is the qualifying score for CTET?

Answer: The qualifying marks for both exams are the same. A candidate has to score a minimum of 60% marks under the General category and 55% marks under the SC/ST/OBC categories, which means a minimum of 90 marks and 82 marks (out of a total of 150 marks) are required, respectively.

Question 6: How much do I have to pay while objections in answer key?

Answer: If a candidate has any doubt against any answer mentioned on the official website, he or she can raise an objection against the answer. The candidates can challenge the answer key online. The window to raise an objection will be opened for 3 days from the date of issuance of the official answer key.

While raising an objection, the candidate needs to upload the question along with valid proof supporting their challenge/objections. If the submitted proof is not approved by the committed, the raised objection will be discarded. Candidates need to pay the CTET of Rs 1000 per question.

Question 7: How many candidates will qualify CTET exam? Based on the last two-year trend analysis.

Answer: The number of selected candidates will be based on the cutoff marks and difficulty level if the exam. The candidates can check the past 2 years' data in the table below:

CTET 2022 Registered Appeared Qualified Paper I 1704282 1422959 579844 Paper II 1538464 1276071 376025 Total 3243746 2699030 955869 CTET 2021 Registered Appeared Qualified Paper I 18,92,276 14,95,511 4,45,467 Paper II 16,62,886 1 2,78,165 2,20,069



Question 8: What to do after I qualify for the CBSE CTET exam?

Answer: The CTET certificate is valid for government, central, and private school teaching jobs. Those who qualify in Paper 1 can apply for primary teacher posts, while those who qualify in Paper 2 can apply for upper primary posts.

Some schools hire candidates with a CTET certificate. Those who are interested in such jobs should start preparing themselves for the interview.

Those who are not satisfied with their scores in the CTET Exam can reappear in the exam for CTET Score Improvement

Question 10: What is CTET?

Answer: CTET stands for "Central Teacher Eligibility Test." It is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for teachers who hold a degree/diploma in education or in similar fields. Through this examination, CBSE assesses the eligibility of the candidates who aspire to become teachers.









