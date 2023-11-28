CTET Application Correction Form 2024: Check Link, Dates and Updates Here

CTET Application Correction Form 2024: Candidates can check the Link to make changes in the application form, correction dates and other details here.

CTET Application Correction Form 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education completed the registration process for CTET Jan Exam 2024. The last date of registration was 27 November. Now, the candidates can make corrections on their application form, if any. The correction window is available from 28 November to 02 December 2023.

The candidates are permitted to make online corrections in the following particulars i.e. name, father and mother name, date of birth, category, differently abled category, Paper opted (i.e. Paper I or Paper II subject to availability of capacity in a particular city), Subject for Paper II, language I and/or II opted, Address of correspondence and the name of the Institution/College/University from where he/she has obtained his/her B. Ed. Degree/Diploma in Elementary Education etc.

This facility of correction will be provided only once. Fee once remitted shall not be refunded or adjusted for future tests under any circumstances.

CTET Exam Date 2024

The exam will be conducted on 21 January 2024 for all the applicants who have submitted their applications successfully on the official website (ctet.nic.in). Paper 2 will be held from 09:30 AM TO 12:00 Noon and Paper 1 from 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM. There150 will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) in each paper. Each question carries one mark and there will be no negative marking.

The Validity Period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for a lifetime for all categories. Students can apply for teaching posts to schools of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.)and schools under the administrative control of UT's of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman& Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi.

and to all unaided private schools.