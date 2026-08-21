CTET City Slip 2026: Direct Link to Check September Session Exam Slip Soon at ctet.nic.in
CTET September City Slip 2026: The CBSE will soon release the CTET city intimation slip for the September 2026 exams. The offline exam is scheduled to be held on September 06, 2026. Check out this article for the latest updates on the CTET September city intimation slip 2026.
Key Points
- CTET 2026 offline exam is scheduled for September 06, 2026, across India.
- City intimation slip expected 10 days before exam on ctet.nic.in for travel planning.
- CTET September 2026 admit card will be released on September 04, 2026.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the CTET city slip on its official website, i.e., ctet.nic.in. The CBSE will conduct the offline written exam on September 06, 2026, at designated exam centres across India. Usually, the CBSE releases the city intimation slip around 10 days before the exam. Therefore, the CTET City Slip is expected to be released by 26 September. The CBSE did not give the option to select an exam city during the online application process. The board will allot the exam city on a random basis. Candidates should know that the request for change of allotted examination city, for whatsoever reason, shall not be accepted. Candidates who have registered for the CTET recruitment 2026 can download their city intimation slip from the official website once it is released officially.
CTET City Intimation Slip 2026
The city intimation slip provides details about the city where their exam centre is located. It helps students to plan their travel arrangements well in advance. However, it does not contain details such as the exact exam centre, which will be mentioned on the admit card.
How to Download the CTET City Slip 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to download their CTET city intimation slip for the September 06 exam:
Step 1: Go to the official website of CBSE ctet.nic.in.
Step 2: Scroll down and click on the “CTET 2026 City Intimation Slip” link in the ‘Candidate Activity’ section.
Step 3: Fill in all the required details and click on submit.
Step 4: View and download the slip for future reference.
Details Mentioned In CTET Exam City Slip 2026
Candidates are advised to check the details carefully in the CTET Exam City Slip 2026. The following details are mentioned:
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Name of the candidate
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Father's Name
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Application Number
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Gender & Date of Birth
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Category & PwD status
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Exam City
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Exam Date
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Shift Timing
CTET September 2026 Admit Card Release Date
As per the official notification, the CTET September 2026 admit card will be released 2 days before the exam, which means the admit card will be tentatively released on September 04. The CTET admit card will have detailed information about the exam centre and address.
CTET September 2026 Exam Date and Shift Timings
The CTET Exam Date 2026 has been announced officially. The written exam will be held on September 06, 2026, at different exam centres across India. Candidates should regularly visit the official website for updates on the exam city slip, admit card and other important details.
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Exam Date
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September 06
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PAPER
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PAPER II
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PAPER I
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SHIFT
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MORNING
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EVENING
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Entry in the Examination Centre
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7:30 AM
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12:30 PM
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Checking of Admit Cards
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09:00 AM to 09:15 AM
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02:00 PM to 02:15 PM
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Distribution of Test Booklet
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9:15 AM
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2:15 PM
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Seal of the Test Booklet to be broken/ Opened to take out the Answer Sheet
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09:25 A.M.
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2:25 PM
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Last Entry in the Examination Centre/ Gate Closure of Exam Centre
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9:30 AM
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2:30 PM
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Test Commences
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9:30 AM
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2:30 PM
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Test Concludes
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12:00 Noon
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5:00 PM
CTET September 2026: Overview
The Central Board of Secondary Education conducts the CTET exam twice a year (in February and September) to check the eligibility of candidates for appointment as teachers for Classes 1 to 8 and provide eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format. Here is an overview of the CTET Exam 2026.
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CTET Exam 2026: Overview
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Exam Name
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Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)
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Recruitment Body
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Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
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Mode of Exam
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Offline
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No. of Papers in CTET Exam
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Number of Questions
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150 MCQs
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Negative Marking
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No Negative Marking
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Medium of Exam
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English and Hindi
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Official Website
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https://ctet.nic.in/
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