CTET City Slip​ 2026: Direct Link to Check September Session Exam Slip Soon at ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the CTET city slip on its official website, i.e., ctet.nic.in. The CBSE will conduct the offline written exam on September 06, 2026, at designated exam centres across India. Usually, the CBSE releases the city intimation slip around 10 days before the exam. Therefore, the CTET City Slip is expected to be released by 26 September. The CBSE did not give the option to select an exam city during the online application process. The board will allot the exam city on a random basis. Candidates should know that the request for change of allotted examination city, for whatsoever reason, shall not be accepted. Candidates who have registered for the CTET recruitment 2026 can download their city intimation slip from the official website once it is released officially.

CTET City Intimation Slip 2026

The city intimation slip provides details about the city where their exam centre is located. It helps students to plan their travel arrangements well in advance. However, it does not contain details such as the exact exam centre, which will be mentioned on the admit card.

How to Download the CTET City Slip 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their CTET city intimation slip for the September 06 exam:

Step 1: Go to the official website of CBSE ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the “CTET 2026 City Intimation Slip” link in the ‘Candidate Activity’ section.

Step 3: Fill in all the required details and click on submit.

Step 4: View and download the slip for future reference.

Details Mentioned In CTET Exam City Slip 2026

Candidates are advised to check the details carefully in the CTET Exam City Slip 2026. The following details are mentioned: