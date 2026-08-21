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CTET City Slip​ 2026: Direct Link to Check September Session Exam Slip Soon at ctet.nic.in

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 16:12 IST

CTET September City Slip 2026: The CBSE will soon release the CTET city intimation slip for the September 2026 exams. The offline exam is scheduled to be held on September 06, 2026. Check out this article for the latest updates on the CTET September city intimation slip 2026.

CTET September City Slip 2026
CTET September City Slip 2026

Key Points

  • CTET 2026 offline exam is scheduled for September 06, 2026, across India.
  • City intimation slip expected 10 days before exam on ctet.nic.in for travel planning.
  • CTET September 2026 admit card will be released on September 04, 2026.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the CTET city slip on its official website, i.e., ctet.nic.in. The CBSE will conduct the offline written exam on September 06, 2026, at designated exam centres across India. Usually, the CBSE releases the city intimation slip around 10 days before the exam. Therefore, the CTET City Slip is expected to be released by 26 September. The CBSE did not give the option to select an exam city during the online application process. The board will allot the exam city on a random basis. Candidates should know that the request for change of allotted examination city, for whatsoever reason, shall not be accepted. Candidates who have registered for the CTET recruitment 2026 can download their city intimation slip from the official website once it is released officially.

CTET City Intimation Slip 2026

The city intimation slip provides details about the city where their exam centre is located. It helps students to plan their travel arrangements well in advance. However, it does not contain details such as the exact exam centre, which will be mentioned on the admit card.

How to Download the CTET City Slip 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their CTET city intimation slip for the September 06 exam:

Step 1: Go to the official website of CBSE ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the “CTET 2026 City Intimation Slip” link in the ‘Candidate Activity’ section.

Step 3: Fill in all the required details and click on submit.

Step 4: View and download the slip for future reference.

Details Mentioned In CTET Exam City Slip 2026

Candidates are advised to check the details carefully in the CTET Exam City Slip 2026. The following details are mentioned:

  • Name of the candidate

  • Father's Name

  • Application Number

  • Gender & Date of Birth

  • Category & PwD status

  • Exam City 

  • Exam Date

  • Shift Timing

CTET September 2026 Admit Card Release Date

As per the official notification, the CTET September 2026 admit card will be released 2 days before the exam, which means the admit card will be tentatively released on September 04. The CTET admit card will have detailed information about the exam centre and address.

CTET September 2026 Exam Date and Shift Timings

The CTET Exam Date 2026 has been announced officially. The written exam will be held on September 06, 2026, at different exam centres across India. Candidates should regularly visit the official website for updates on the exam city slip, admit card and other important details.

Exam Date

September 06

PAPER

PAPER II

PAPER I

SHIFT

MORNING

EVENING

Entry in the Examination Centre

7:30 AM

12:30 PM

Checking of Admit Cards

09:00 AM to 09:15 AM

02:00 PM to 02:15 PM

Distribution of Test Booklet

9:15 AM

2:15 PM

Seal of the Test Booklet to be broken/ Opened to take out the Answer Sheet

09:25 A.M.

2:25 PM

Last Entry in the Examination Centre/ Gate Closure of Exam Centre

9:30 AM

2:30 PM

Test Commences

9:30 AM

2:30 PM

Test Concludes

12:00 Noon

5:00 PM

CTET September 2026: Overview

The Central Board of Secondary Education conducts the CTET exam twice a year (in February and September) to check the eligibility of candidates for appointment as teachers for Classes 1 to 8 and provide eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format. Here is an overview of the CTET Exam 2026.

CTET Exam 2026: Overview

Exam Name

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)

Recruitment Body

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Mode of Exam

Offline

No. of Papers in CTET Exam

  • Paper-1: 150 marks (For Class 1 to 5) 

  • Paper-2: 150 marks (For Class 6 to 8)

Number of Questions

150 MCQs

Negative Marking

No Negative Marking

Medium of Exam

English and Hindi

Official Website

https://ctet.nic.in/

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Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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First Published: Aug 21, 2026, 16:12 IST

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FAQs

  • How can I download my CTET city slip?
    +
    You can download it by visiting the official portal at ctet.nic.in once the link is active. You will need to log in by entering your Application Number and Date of Birth. After logging in, you can view your allotted city and save the document as a PDF on your device.
  • When will the CTET city slip be released?
    +
    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) usually releases the slip 10 to 15 days before the exam. Since the offline test is scheduled for September 6, 2026, you can expect the download link to go live in late August 2026. Keep checking the official website for the exact date.
  • What is the CTET city slip?
    +
    The city slip is an advance notice that tells you the city where your exam will take place. It is released early so you can plan your travel and hotel bookings in advance. Please note that this is not the final admit card and cannot be used to enter the exam hall.

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