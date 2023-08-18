CTET Hall Ticket 2023 Out on ctet.nic.in: Direct Download Link For Admit Card Here

CTET Hall Ticket 2023 is released for the July session on the official website ctet.nic.in. Successfully registered candidates can download their admit card to appear for CTET 2023 exam, scheduled to be held on August 20, 2023. Check out the step-by-step process to download the CTET Hall Ticket along with the download link.

CTET Hall Ticket 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the hall ticket for CTET 2023 exam on its official website on August 18. Successfully registered candidates can download their CTET hall ticket from the official website at ctet.nic.in or from the direct link provided in the article.

CTET exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 20, 2023, across the country. It will be conducted in 284 exam centre cities for 32.45 lakh registered aspirants.

Candidates who are planning to appear in the examination must download their hall ticket on time to avoid the last-minute rush. A step-by-step process to download the CTET Hall Ticket 2023 is shared below for aspirants' reference.

CTET Hall Ticket 2023

The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to conduct the CTET 2023 exam on August 20, 2023, and the hall ticket for the same has already been released on the official website. The CTET hall ticket 2023 is the essential document required to get entry to the examination centre. Candidates need to show their hall ticket along with identity proof to enter the exam centre. They can carry identity proof like PAN Card/Aadhaar/Passport/permanent driving license/voter’s card. Those who fail to do so will not be permitted to appear for the exam.

CTET Hall Ticket 2023 Download

Aspirants who are planning to appear for the CTET 2023 exam can download their hall ticket via the direct link shared below. After clicking the link, you can download the CTET hall ticket by logging in with your application number and date of birth (DoB).

CTET Hall Ticket 2023 Download Link

How to Download CTET Hall Ticket 2023?

To download the CTET hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of CBSE or click on the direct link shared above

Click on CTET Hall Ticket 2023 download link available on the home page

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their registration ID and password

Click on submit and your CTET Hall Ticket will be displayed. Check and download it

Keep a hard copy of the hall ticket for further need.

Details Mentioned on CTET Hall Ticket

Aspirants are advised to check the details mentioned on the admit card after downloading it. They must ensure that all the details mentioned on the CTET hall ticket are accurate and your photograph is clearly visible. Listed below are the details that you must check properly:

Your Name

Father’s name

Date and Time of Examination

Roll number

Category (if applicable)

Date of birth

Signature

Photograph

Name and address of examination centre allotted to you

CTET Hall Ticket 2023: How to resolve the discrepancy

If the candidate finds any discrepancy in the details mentioned in the CTET 2023 Hall Ticket, they must contact the authorities immediately for the corrections of details. Also, they can contact the officials if they are unable to download their hall tickets. Refer to the contact details mentioned below to resolve discrepancies.

Phone number: 011-22240112, 22240108, 22240107 and 22247154

The registration process started on April 27, 2023, and ended on May 26, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.