CUET: Exam Date, Admit card 2022 Release date, Hall Ticket

For the academic year 2022-23, CUET is being conducted for admission to various graduate course programs offered by central and other universities across India.

Students, as you all know, the CUET exam 2022 is expected to be held in the 2nd and 3rd week of July. So in this article, we are giving the latest information regarding the CUET 2022 exam date, where to download the CUET 2022 hall ticket, and when the CUET 2022 exam admit card eb released.

Along with that, 3 top resources you need to include in your CUET exam 2022 preparation strategy.

When will CUET 2022 exam date be released?

While NTA (National Testing Agency) is yet to publish the exact exam date for CUCET 2022, verified media reports have indicated that NTA may hold Common University Entrance Test 2022 (CUET) in the second or third week of July.

The dates mentioned below are tentative CUET 2022 exam dates:

Events Dates Application form release April 6, 2022 Last date for submission of CUET 2022 application form May 31, 2022 CUET 2022 admit card publish 2nd/3rd week of June CUET 2022 exam date 2nd/3rd week of July CUET exam 2022 answer key release 1st week of August 2022 Result declaration 3rd week of August 2022

When will the CUET 2022 exam admit card be available?

Students preparing for the CUET exam 2022 can download the admit card from the CUET website: cuet.samarth.ac.in. Just input your ‘Application Number’ and ‘Date of birth.’

When will the CUET 2022 exam hall tickets be released?

The Common University Entrance Test CUET hall tickets will be released soon. Students who have applied for the CUET 2022 exam can download the Hall Ticket from the official website of CUET 2022 cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUCET exam 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages: Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia, and English. The mode of examination will be online.

Now that you know all the important information regarding the CUCET exam date, learn how to ace your CUET exam preparations and secure a seat at the best central university.

Top 3 resources to prepare for CUET exam 2022:-

1. Make your own sample test papers

Who knows your strengths and weaknesses better than you, right? So make your own sample CUET exam paper only on Oswal.io and check which areas you need to study better.

2. Buy books that actually help you

Don’t get overwhelmed with too many books. Just buy selectively, but the best books that help you give your best. You can consider the CUET exam 2022 Question Bank by Oswal Publishers, and this previous year's solved paper is NCERT-approved.

3. Believe in yourself

We know it is a challenging phase but believe you can do it! Have confidence that you’ll get admission to the college of your desire, and you will! All the best!

Note: The article is written by the Brand Desk.