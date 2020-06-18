CWF AP Recruitment 2020 for 665 MBBS CAS (Civil Assistant Surgeon) Posts in DPHWS, Apply Online @cfw.ap.nic.in

CWF AP Recruitment 2020: Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare (CFW), Andhra Pradesh has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Civil Assistant Surgeon (CAS) to work in Primary Health Centers under the control of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada. CFW AP CAS Recruitment 2020 Online Application will start from tomorrow i.e.19 June 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post on or before 18 July 2020.

Important Dates:

Starting Date of Online application: 19 June 2020

Last date for submission of application: 18 July 2020

CFW AP Vacancy Details

Civil Assistant Surgeon - 665 Posts

CFW AP Eligibility Criteria for Civil Assistant Surgeon (CAS) Posts

Educational Qualification:

MBBS Degree examination included in the Schedule –I of the MCI Act, 1956 as amended from time to time and from a College recognized by the Medical Council of India.

Candidates passed from unrecognized Universities are ineligible. Such application if received will be rejected. If noticed at a later date his/her appointment will stand cancelled automatically if selected.

Must have completed internship not later than 16-06-2020.

Must be registered (on Permanent basis) with State Medical Council of Andhra Pradesh

Age Limit:

42 years (Age will be reckoned as on 01-07-2020 with relaxations as applicable)

Probation period :

3 years

Salary:

Consolidated pay of Rs 53,500/- pm will be paid during probation period of 3 years

CFW AP Civil Assistant Surgeon Selection Process

75% Marks will be allocated against marks obtained in the qualifying examination i.e., Aggregate of Marks obtained in all the years in the qualifying examination and 15% Marks will be given to Civil Assistant Surgeons working on contract / Outsourcing basis

How to apply for CFW AP Civil Assistant Surgeon (CAS) Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online for CWF AP Recruitment from 19 June to 30 June 2020.

CFW AP Civil Assistant Surgeon Application Fee:

Rs. 500/- in Account No: 913020053261532 of Axis Bank, Bhavanipuram, Vijayawada, IFSC Code: UTIB0001900.

Download CFW AP Recruitment Notification PDF

CWF AP Online Application Link - to active on 19 June

The commissionerate has also invited applications for the recruitment of 723 Civil Assistant Surgeon of different specialists and Dental Assistant Surgeon in APVVP Hospitals. Interested candidates can also apply for these posts from 19 June to 30 June 2020. The candidates can check the details below:

APVVP Recruitment 2020 PDF