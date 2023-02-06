DDA JE Recruitment 2023: Apply Online @dda.gov.in, Check Eligibility and Other Details

DDA JE Recruitment 2023: Get Online Application Link, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, How to Apply and Other Details.

DDA Recruitment 2023: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Electrical /Mechanical). Candidates can apply online on the official website from 04 February 2023 to 18 February 2023.

The user id and password for access to the online application portal of the eligible candidates

who have already applied will be created on the basis of information provided by them in physical application forms and shared with them on their mail id.

Candidates can scroll the article for details regarding DDA JE Vacancy 2023.

DDA JE Overview 2023

Organization Name Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Name of the Post Junior Engineer (JE) Vacancy Details 255 Starting Date of Online Registration 04 February 2023 Last Date of Online Registration 18 February 2023 Selection Process Online Exam Official Website dda.gov.in

DDA JE Notification and Online Application Link

DDA is inviting re-application for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineers. The candidates can check the online application link and notification through the PDF link provided in this article below:

DDA JE Notification PDF Link Click Here DDA JE Online Application Link Click Here

DDA JE Vacancy Details 2023

A total of 255 vacancies are available under DDA JE Jobs 2023. Out of a total, 220 are for Civil Discipline and 35 for Electrical and Mechanical Posts.

Name of the Post Group Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC Number of Vacancies Junior Engineer (Civil) B Level 6 220 Junior Engineer (Elect./Mech.) B Level 6 35

DDA JE Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

JE - The candidate should hold a Diploma in the relevant field.

Age Limit:

JE - 18 to 27 years

DDA JE Exam 2023

The question paper shall be of 02 Hours duration of 120 marks consisting of 120 questions of objective type (multiple choice questions) of the respective discipline as well as questions on tests of reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness and English language.

How to Apply for DDA JE Recruitment 2023 ?

The candidates can apply online on the website of Delhi Development Authority i.e. www.dda.gov.i on the link “Jobs -» Direct Recruitment 2022” .

STEP-I Registration: The candidates agreeing to the terms & conditions may proceed further by clicking 'I agree' check box and press the 'Start' button. The candidate should fill up all the desired information i.e. Personal Details, Contact Details, etc correctly. On completion of Step-I registration, the candidate will receive a message in the registered e-mail id conveying his/her login ID and password. The candidate has to log-out and log in again in order to fill up other details in application form.

STEP-II Submit Online Application: After registration, a candidate has to log in and complete other details in the application form like Personal Details, Qualification Details, and Declaration etc.

DDA JE Application Fee:

Rs.1000/-