Delhi High Court Group C Recruitment 2020: 132 Vacancies for Jr. Judicial Asst/Restorer Posts, Online Application starts from 19 Feb

Delhi High Court Recruitment 2020: Delhi High Court is hiring candidates for Junior Judicial Assistant/Restorer (Group C) Posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 11 March 2020.

Around 132 vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment process. Candidates having required qualification can apply to the posts through the online mode. The online window for Delhi High Court Recruitment 2020 will active on 19 February 2020. Candidates are advised to check all essential details about the post before applying online. Candidates can check eligibility and other details here.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application for Delhi High Court Group C Recruitment 2020: 19 February 2020

Last date for submission of online application for Delhi High Court Group C Recruitment 2020: 11 March 2020

Last date for filling online application form or making payment through debit card/internet banking: 11 March 2020

Delhi High Court Group C Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Junior Judicial Assistant/Restorer (Group C) – 132 Posts

Delhi High Court Group C Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be Graduate from a recognized University and having typing speed of not less than 3S words per minute on Computer.

Delhi High Court Group C Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - below 18 years and over 27 years (There will be age relaxation in upper age limit for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Delhi High Court Group C Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Prelims, Mains, English Typing Test and Interview.

Download Official Notification PDF Here



Online Application Link – to active on 19 February 2020



Official Website



Delhi High Court Group C Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for Delhi High Court Group C Recruitment 2020 through the online mode. The online applications will be filled up from 19 February to 11 March 2020.

Delhi High Court Group C Recruitment 2020 Application Fee