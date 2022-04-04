Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Gargi College Hiring for Non Teaching Staff Posts, Apply Online @recgc.in

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Created On: Apr 4, 2022 18:00 IST
Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Delhi University, Gargi College has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Nonteaching posts on a permanent basis. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online latest by 23 April 2022 or within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment news, whichever is later.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 23 April 2022

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Senior Personal Assistant - 1 Post
  • Laboratory Assistant(Botany)- 1 Post
  • Laboratory Assistant(Chemistry)- 1 Post
  • Junior Assistant - 2 Posts
  • Library Attendant - 3 Posts
  • Laboratory Attendant - 15 Posts

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • Senior Personal Assistant - Bachelor Degree from a recognized University.
  • Laboratory Assistant(Botany)- Should have passed Senior Secondary (10+2) or an equivalent examination with relevant Science Subject OR Graduate with relevant subject.
  • Laboratory Assistant(Chemistry)- Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized Board / University / Institution.
  • Junior Assistant - Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized Board / University / Institution; Having a typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi Typewriting through Computers.
  • Library Attendant - Passed 10th or equivalent examination from any State Education Board or Government recognized Institution; Certificate in Library Science/Library & Information Science from a recognized Institution.
  • Laboratory Attendant - Should have passed 10th or an equivalent examination with science subjects from recognized board.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

  • Senior Personal Assistant - 35 years
  • Laboratory Assistant(Botany)- 30 years
  • Laboratory Assistant(Chemistry)- 30 years
  • Junior Assistant - 27 years
  • Library Attendant - 30 years
  • Laboratory Attendant - 30 years

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Salary

  • Senior Personal Assistant -  Pay Level 07
  • Laboratory Assistant(Botany)- Pay Level 04
  • Laboratory Assistant(Chemistry)- Pay Level 04
  • Junior Assistant - Pay Level 02
  • Library Attendant -Pay Level 01
  • Laboratory Attendant - Pay Level 01

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Based on the declaration made by the candidate in their Registration form/application form, their application will be scrutinized, and based on the scrutiny of the application, they shall be provisionally declared eligible to appear for the Recruitment Exam to multi-stage document verification in online/offline mode as prescribed including verification from original & others.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Application Procedure

Candidates can submit applications online on or before 23 April 2022. A separate application form along with requisite fee has to be submitted for each post. Application 2. form available online on college website i.e., https://gargicollege.in/ and Delhi University website i.e. www.du.ac.in.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • UR/OBC - Rs. 1000/-
  • SC/ST/EWS - Rs. 750/-

FAQ

How can I apply for DU, Gargi College Recruitment 2022?

Candidates can follow the instructions given in the above article for their reference.

What is the last date for DU, Gargi College Recruitment 2022?

23 April 2022.

How many vacancies are to be recruited for DU, Gargi College Recruitment 2022?

23.
