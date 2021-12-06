Department of Revenue, Chief Commissioner of GST & Central Excise Recruitment 2021 for MTS, Tax Assistant and Other Posts

Department of Revenue, Office of the Principal Chief Commissioner Of GST & Central Excise, Chennai Zone is hiring Tax Assistant, Stenographer Grade 2, Havaldar and Multi-Tasking Sraff (MTS). Check Details Here.

Department of Revenue Recruitment 2021 Notification: Department of Revenue, Office of the Principal Chief Commissioner Of GST & Central Excise, Chennai Zone has published a recruitment notification for the post of Tax Assistant, Stenographer Grade 2, Havaldar and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) on centralexcisechennai.gov.in. The recruitment will be done under Sports Quota. Eligible sportspersons can send the application through offline mode on or before 31 December 2021.

The candidates should have represented in the above said competitions in the following games viz., i) Cricket (Men) ii) Football (Men) iii) Hockey (Men) iv) Kabaddi (Men) v) Volleyball (Men) and vi) Athletics- Track & Field (WOMEN).

Department of Revenue Notification Download

Important Date

Last Date of submission of Offline Application - 31 December 2021

Department of Revenue Vacancy Details

Tax Assistant - 13 Posts

Stenographer Grade 2 - 2 Posts

Havaldar - 3 Posts

Multi-Tasking Staff - 1 Post

Salary:

Tax Assistant - Rs. 25500 to Rs. 81100

Stenographer Grade 2 - Rs. 25500 to Rs. 81100

Havaldar - Rs. 18000 to Rs. 56900

Multi-Tasking Staff - Rs. 18000 to Rs. 56900

Eligibility Criteria for Department of Revenue MTS and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Tax Assistant - Graduate and should possess a data entry speed of 8000 key depression per hour

Stenographer Grade 2 - 12th passed and dictation:10 min @80 wpm, Transcription - 50 min, English - 65 min and Hindi - on computer

Havaldar - 10th passed

Multi-Tasking Staff - 10th passed

Age Limit:

18 to 27 years

Sports Qualification:

The country in an International Competition

The State in a National Competition.

The University in the Inter-University tournaments conducted by the Inter-University Sports Board.

The State school team in National Sports/ Games for School, conducted by the All India School Games Federation or who have been awarded National Awards in Physical efficiency under the National Physical Efficiency Drive.

How to apply for Department of Revenue Recruitment 2021 ?

The detailed advertisement along with proforma of application and other terms and conditions can be downloaded from the website centralexcisechennai.gov.in. The applications duly signed should be addressed to “The Additional Commissioner-CCA”, GST & Central Excise, Tamilnadu & Puducherry Zone, GST BHAWAN, 26/1, Nungambakkam High Road, Chennai-34".