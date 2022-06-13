Desh Bhagat University: An Institution with Quality Education and Best Placements

Placements are the most important and integral part of any educational institution. Placement is the biggest question for any student in today's time. Students prefer to attend colleges or universities that guarantee 100% job placement. Keeping this mindset of the students and the need of the hour in mind, Desh Bhagat University has always considered it its priority to provide the best placements to the students. Desh Bhagat University has organized more than 35 job fairs to secure the future of its students. DBU has tied up with over 3000 local, national, and international companies, offering a package of Rs 2.36 crores to the students. In the last 3-4 years, more than 5000 students have been placed in top companies in India and abroad.

Apart from India, the students of Desh Bhagat University are working in reputed companies in countries like Dubai, Canada, America, etc. Desh Bhagat University believes that the students and their parents pay the fees of their children very hard, so the university wants to see their hard work bear fruit. The alumni of Desh Bhagat University have brought laurels to the university with their merit and expertise in the country and abroad. Campus placements provide students with the best opportunity to start their career before the completion of their education. These placements are valuable to students not only for their first foray into the professional world, but they can actually make the best career choice in the best company of their choice. Through placements, students get an opportunity to choose jobs as per their qualifications from the best companies.

Desh Bhagat University has developed its education system in such a way that students are fully prepared for various jobs in reputed companies. Desh Bhagat University inculcates skills and dexterity in them in such a way that students are ready to face any challenges. Through placements, students are kept free from unnecessary worries so that they can concentrate on their studies with ease. Desh Bhagat University also makes sure that the environment of the company where the students are going to work is safe. Desh Bhagat University will provide employment opportunities for its students in the future also.

Note: The article is written by the Brand Desk.

