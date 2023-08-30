DFCCIL Answer Key 2023 OUT: Submit Objection at dfccil.com

DFCCIL Answer Key 2023: DFCCIL released the answer key of the exam conducted for executive and junior executive posts on 30 August 2023. Candidates can download their answer key through the direct link provided below.

DFCCIL Answer Key 2023: Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) released the DFCCIL answer key for the Tier 1 exam on the official website on 30 August 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the DFCCIL exam 2023 can download the answer key. The answer key is available on the official website. Candidates can visit the article given below for the link

DFCCIL Answer Key 2023 Link

DFCCIL Answer Key Login Click Here

DFCCIL Answer Key Objection

Candidates can also raise an objection(s), if any from 30 August to 03 September 2023 after which no representation from the candidates on the questions/options/key etc. will be entertained. They will be charged Rs.100/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank charges. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.

The decision of DFCCIL on the objections raised shall be final and binding and no further correspondence shall be entertained from the candidates in the matter.

How to download DFCCIL Answer Key 2023?

To download DFCCIL Answer Key 2023, candidates need to enter their registration number/user ID and password. The steps to download the DFCCIL official answer key are given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website https://dfccil.com/ DFCCIL.

Step-2: Go to the Career Section

Step 3: Click on read the notification- "Information regarding answer key of Advertisement 01/DR/2023".

Step-5 Click on "Answer Key Link"

Step 6: Log in with your credentials i.e. user ID and password.

Step-7 The official answer key of your online exam will appear on the screen with correct answers and your responses.

Step-8 DFCCIL Answer Key 2023 and calculate your estimated marks.

DFCCIL Result will be prepared after analyzing all the objections submitted by the candidates.