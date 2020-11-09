DGCA FOI Recruitment 2020: 35 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online for Flight Operations Inspectors @dgca.gov.in

DGCA FOI Recruitment 2020: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Flight Operations Inspectors (FOIs) in various categories in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation-regarding. All interested candidates can apply online at dgca.gov.in on or before 16 November 2020.

Before applying for the said engagement/s, interested candidates are advised to carefully read this Vacancy Circular and ensure that she/he possess the essential requirements and have the original requisite documents in support of the information/particulars furnished in the online application form for the post applied for.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 16 November 2020

DGCA FOI Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Dy. Chief Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane)- 4 Posts

Senior Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane) - 5 Posts

Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane) - 23 Posts

Flight Operations Inspector (Helicopter) - 3 Posts

DGCA FOI Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Passed 10+2 or higher qualification like Graduation or Post Graduation etc. with Physics and Mathematics as subjects from a recognized Board or University or Institute.

DGCA FOI Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 58 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

DGCA FOI Recruitment 2020 Salary

Dy. Chief Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane)- Rs. 7,15,100/-

Senior Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane) - Rs. 6,13,500/-

Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane) - Rs. 4,22,800/-

Flight Operations Inspector (Helicopter) - Rs. 2,50,800/-

How to apply for DGCA FOI Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 16 November 2020. After submission of the online application, the applicants will receive a pdf copy of the duly filled-in application on the e-mail ID provided by them in their application forms along with an acknowledgement from Recruitment Section, DGCA through rrcell.dgca@nic.in.

The applicants are required to take a print of that pdf application form, paste their current photograph (duly sign it across) and sign the application (in the space provided) and send it, along-with No Objection Certificate from their employer (authorized signatory), if any, in the space provided in the Form and the following required legible, self-attested photocopies of the documents in support essential requirements, by speed post/courier/by hand in a sealed envelope clearly super scribing the post(s) applied for to Recruitment Section, A Block, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Opposite Safdarjung Airport, New Delhi-110 003 latest by 20th November 2020 (1500 hrs).