Digital India Corporation (DIC) Recruitment 2021 for Designer, Developer and Other Posts, Apply @dic.gov.in

Digital India Corporation (DIC) Delhi Jobs Notification: Digital India Corporation has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Sr. Developer, Developer, Designer, Software Tester Cum Developer, System Administrator & Content Manager/ Writer on its website -dic.gov.in.

The eligible candidates can apply online for Digital India Recruitment on ora.digitalindiacorporation.in on or before 01 July 2021.

Digital India Notification

Digital India Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Submission of Online Application: 01 July 2021

Digital India Vacancy Details

Sr. Developer - 03 Developer- 06 Designer - 02 Software Tester Cum Developer - 02 System Administrator - 01 Content Manager/ Writer - 02

Digital India Salary

Sr. Developer - Rs. 1,20,000 Developer - Rs. 60,000 Designer - Rs. 60,000 Software Tester Cum Developer - Rs. 60,000 System Administrator - Rs. 60,000 Content Manager/ Writer - Rs. 50,000

Eligibility Conditions for Digital India Content Writer, Designer, Developer and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Sr Developer PHP - B.E/MSc./MCA and 6+ years of experience in Development Sr. Developer (Analytics)- BE/MSc./MCA · 6+ years of experience manipulating data sets and building statistical models Sr. Developer (Mobile) - Bachelor’s Degree in Computer science/ Computer Application/ Information Technology/Information Systems. 5+ years of software development experience in mobile application development Developer (PHP) - BE/MSc./MCA. 3+ years of experience in Development Developer (Web-SEO and Digital Marketing) - B.E/MSc./MCA. 3+ years of experience Developer (Web Security) - B.E/MSc./MCA and 3+ years of experience in Security Audit Designer (Web/UI) - Bachelor Degree. 3+ years of postqualification experiences in Web & UI Design Designer (Graphics) - Bachelor Degree with diploma in graphics designing and 3+ years of postqualification experiences in Graphic Design. Software Tester cum Developer - B.E/MSc./MCA and 3+ years of experience in Testing System Administrator (Cloud Service Management) - B. E/B. Tech/MSc./MCA (Computer Science/Engineering). 3+ years of experience Rs.60,000/- 12. Content Manager/ Writer - Bachelor Degree and 2+ years of post-qualification experience in the relevant area.

How to Apply for Digital India Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates may apply online on https://ora.digitalindiacorporation.in/ latest by 01 July 2021. Copy of the online application can also be submitted through email along with the copies of the certificates (regarding proof of age, qualification, experience etc.) to the following Email – dicadmin-hr@digitalindia.gov.in.