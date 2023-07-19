DME AP Recruitment 2023 for 590 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Here

DME AP Recruitment 2023: Govt of Andhra Pradesh, Directorate of Medical Education, Andhra Pradesh is hiring 590 Assistant Professor Posts: Check Vacancies, Educational Qualification, Registration Link, Notification, Selection Process and Other Details.

DME AP Recruitment 2023: Govt of Andhra Pradesh, Directorate of Medical Education, Andhra Pradesh has started the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. All Interested candidates can submit their online applications at dmeaponline.com latest by 26 July 2023. The link to the online application is given below.

A total of 590 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The Candidates applying for the post should ensure that they fulfil all eligibility conditions for the post. The candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

DME AP Notification Download Here DME AP Online Application Link Apply Here

Notification No. - 02 / 2O23

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 17 July 2023

Last date for submission of online application: 26 July 2023

DME AP Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor - 590 Posts

DME AP Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Professor in broad specialities (Clinical and NonClinical), Super Specialties and Dental Specialties - PG Degree (MD/MS/DNB/DMA,ID) in concerned speciality from the institutions recognized by MCI/NMC/DCl

Assistant Professor of Anatomy - MD/MS Anatomy from the college recognized by MCI/NMC).

Assistant Professor of Bio-Chemistry- MD/MS Bio-Chemistry from the college recognized by MCI/NMC).

Assistant Professor of Physiology- MD/MS Physiology from the college recognized by MCI/NMC)

DME AP Assistant Professor Age Limit:

For OC: Not have completed 42 Years

For SC/ ST/ BC: Not have completed 47 Years

For Ex-Service Man: Not have completed 50 years

For Physically Handicapped: Not have completed 52 Years

Selection Process for DME AP Assistant Professor 2023

A merit list will be prepared for all the candidates who applied online and fulfilled all the eligibility conditions. Selection lists will be prepared based on merit lists and roster points as per the Rules of Reservation issued in AP State and Subordinate Services.

How to apply for DME AP Recruitment 2023 ?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode . After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

DME AP Recruitment 2023 Application Fee