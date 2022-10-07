Download RPSC Grade 1 Admit Card 2022 @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Get Here

RPSC Grade 1 Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission released the admit card for the exam on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check Download Link Here.

RPSC Grade 1 Admit Card 2022 is now available online for candidates who have applied for the School Lecturer Posts (Grade 1) post on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin. Candidates can download RPSC Admit Card by visiting the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) website and take a printout of the same.

RPSC Grade 1 Admit Card Download Link

They can check the steps to download the RPSC Lecturer Admit Card from the official website below:

Step 1: Check out the website of the commission i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the right corner of the homepage, you will see the link ‘Admit Card for School Lecturer (School Edu.) Exam 2022’

Step 3: Now, click on the admit card ‘Admit Card for School Lecturer (School Edu.) Exam 2022’

Step 4: Click on ‘Get Admit Card’

Step 5: At this step,enter your ‘Application Number’ and select your ‘Date of Birth’

Step 6: Download Rajasthan Grade 1 Admit Card

RPSC 1st Grade Exam will be held from 11 to 21 October 2022 at Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Alwar and Sriganaga Nagar.



The exam consists of two papers. Paper 1 will be of 150 marks, and Paper 2 shall be of 300 marks. The duration of the exam is One and a Half hours and Three hours respectively.

All the questions in both Papers shall be Multiple Choice Type questions.

There will be a Negative marking for every wrong answer of one-third marks.

Students need to score at least 40% marks (Relaxation will be given of 5% to the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes)

RPSC Lecturer Registration was done from 05 May to 04 June 2022 for the recruitment of teachers for the following subjects: English, Physics, Coach (Kho-Kho), Coach (Gymnastics), Home Science, Coach (Football), Sanskrit, History, Political Science, Public Administration, Drawing, Hindi, Urdu, Biology, Coach (Hockey), Chemistry, Maths, Coach (Wrestling), Physical Education, Commerce, Music, Geography, Agriculture, Economics, Sociology and Punjabi.