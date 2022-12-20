DRDO CEPTAM Result 2022 Released: Direct Link to Download DRDO STA B, Tech A

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result 2022 was declared for Tier 1 of the STA B on December 19. Download DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result 2022 PDF Now at www.drdo.gov.in.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result has been announced on December 19, 2022. Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has released the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result 2022 for STA and Technician posts. DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result 2022 has been declared along with the scorecard and cutoff marks at www.drdo.gov.in.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result has been announced for Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech -A) under Group 'C' Non-Gazetted and Non-Ministerial posts. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result 2022 for STA and Technician from the link provided on this page. To download DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result candidates have to provide an application number and password.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result 2022: Announced for STA and Technician Posts

DRDO Result 2022 has been released for the candidates who appeared in the CEPTAM 10 exam conducted for a total of 1901 posts for Technician-A and Senior Technical Assistant-B posts (STA-B). Among the total DRDO CEPTAM vacancy, 1075 are for Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B)and 826 for Technician-A (TECH-A). DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result 2022 is released online and the candidates can check their qualifying status in CBT 1 Exam through online mode only.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result 2022: How to Download CEPTAM Result

To download DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result 2022, candidates are advised to follow the below steps. The result can be downloaded from the official website - www.drdo.gov.in.

Step 1: Visit Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) at www.drdo.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the section “What’s New” (Right side of the homepage)

Step 3: Click on the ‘CEPTAM-10/DRTC’ result link

Step 4: Click on the link ‘DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result & Marks for STA and Technician CEPTAM Tier-1 Examination, 2022’

Step 5: A new page appears, where the list of posts appears for which DRDO CEPTAM 10 Exam was conducted

Step 6: Select the post applied for and Enter DRDO CEPTAM 10 Application Number as a user id and Date of Birth as a password.

Step 7: Check your qualifying status and other details mentioned on DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result 2022.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Cut Off 2022: Post and Category Wise Cut Off Score

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced the Subject wise DRDO CEPTAM 10 Cutoff 2022 along with the result declaration. The candidates can check the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Cutoff 2022 from the table given below.

Subject DRDO CEPTAM 10 Cut off - Category & Post Wise UR OBC EWS SC ST Mathematics 99.85 99.73 99.68 — 97.69 Physics 99.79 99.6 99.26 98.54 96.3 Electronics 95.74 92.65 85.24 89.49 72.25 Electrical 98.8 97.88 97.22 94.11 89.71 Mechanical Engineering 97.22 96.06 90.88 92.51 81.66 Chemical Engineering 89.97 86.51 84.89 83.19 53.43 Computer Science 96.76 93.28 87.8 86.72 85.66 Civil Engineering 99.46 98.56 97.53 96.08 90.39

DRDO CEPTAM Result 2022: What Next After DRDO CEPTAM 10 Tier 1 Result

Candidates who have qualified for the DRDO CEPTAM 10 phase 1 exam will be allowed to appear for Tier 2 exam. Candidates have been provisionally shortlisted based on Tier I examination merit in a ratio of 1:8 (No. of vacancy: No. of shortlisted candidates) provided they secure the minimum qualifying marks in the examination. However, this ratio may increase or decrease depending on the organizational requirements.