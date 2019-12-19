DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020 Notification Released @drdo.gov.in, Apply from 23 December

DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020 Notification has been released by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for recruitment against 1817 of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies. The candidates can download DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF from the official website of the DRDO - drdo.gov.in.

As per the DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020 Notification, the online application will start from 23 December 2019 at 10.00 AM and will continue till 23 January 2020 till 5.00 PM.

The recruitment to Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies is being done on the Pay Scale of Pay Matrix Level -1 (Rs.18000-56900) as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix and other benefits/allowances as per extant Govt. of India rules.

In order to apply for DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020, candidates must have 10th Class passed or equivalent from a recognized Board or Industrial Training Institute (ITI) pass. Also he / she must fall into age group of 18-25 years. However, there is age relaxation in upper age limit for candidates belonging to the reserved categories - SC/ST/OBCNCL/ESM/PWD/WIDOWS/ Divorced Women/others (refer to the official notification pdf link given below)

Important Dates:

Crucial Date of Eligibility: 23rd January 2020

Opening date for online application: 23 December 2019

Last date for online application: 23 January 2020

Tentative date of Tier 1 Exam: to be notified

Vacancy Details