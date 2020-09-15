DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 Exam in November 2020, Submit Experience Certificate before 20 September, Download 09/AA Notice @drdo.gov.in

DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 Exam 2020: Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has released a notice regarding the conduct of Tier 2 Exam (Trade/Skill test) for DRDO CEPTAM 09 A&A. As per DRDO CEPTAM 09 A&A, the exam will tentatively held in the month of November 2020.

Also, the candidates who have qualified in DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 for the post of Asst.-Halwai-Cum-Cook post of CEPTAM-09/A&AAdvt are required to produce certificate of two years’ experience in cooking in a Government / Semi- Government / Autonomous Organisation to fulfill your eligibility.

The candidates should send scanned copy of certificate of two years’ experience in cooking in a Government / Semi- Government / Autonomous Organisation via email only at recruitment@ceptam.drdo.in on or before 20 September 2020 for further processing of their candidature. They should mention the name and application no. in the email.

DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 Exam Details

For the post of Asstt Halwai-cum Cook - It is mandatory to pass the Trade Test.

For the post of Vehicle Operator ‘A’ and Fire Engine Driver ‘A’ - Passing of Driving test is mandatory.

For the post of Administrative Assistant ‘A’, Store Assistant ‘A’ and Clerk (Canteen Manager Grade-III) - Typing Test is mandatory

For the post of Stenographer Grade-II. - It is mandatory to pass the Dictation & Transcription Test

For the post of Security Assistant ‘A’, Fire Engine Driver ‘A’ and Fireman - It is mandatory to pass the Physical Fitness and Capability Test. Candidates undergoing Physical Fitness and Capability Test will do so at their own risk. It is to be noted that schedule/venue/detailed instructions for Tier-II

DRO has conducted the exam from 20 January 2020 onwards and announced the DRDO CEPTAM 09 Tier Result 2020 for A & A on 29 May 2020. DRDO CEPTAM Exam 2020 Tier 1 was conducted from 23 to 17 June 2020.

The recruitment is being done for the post of Stenographer Grade-II, Administrative Assistant – A, Store Assistant – A, Security Assistant – A, Clerk, Asstt Halwai-cum Cook, Vehicle Operator – A, Fire Engine Driver – A and Fireman. A total of 224 vacancies under DRDO CEPTAM 09/AA Recruitment 2019-20.

