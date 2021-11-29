Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

DRDO TBRL Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 61 Apprentice Posts @drdo.gov.in, Check Application Process

DRDO -Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) has invited applications for the 61 Apprentice posts on its official website. Check detail here.

Created On: Nov 29, 2021 10:54 IST
DRDO TBRL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: DRDO -Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) has invited applications for the 61 Apprentice posts under the provisions of Apprentices Act, 1961.  Interested and eligible candidates can apply for DRDO -Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) Recruitment 2021 through the prescribed application format on or before 20 December 2021. 

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including ITT Pass with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for DRDO TBRL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification.

Candidates willing to apply for DRDO TBRL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification can check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.


Important Date for DRDO TBRL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application:20 December 2021. 

Vacancy Details for DRDO TBRL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Apprentice-10 
Draughtsman (Civil) 01
Mechanic Mechatronics Ol
Instrument Mechanic 02
Mechanic-cum-Operator Electronics Communication System
Mechanic (Embedded Systems and PLC)
Architectural Assistant(Civil)- Ol
Housekeeper-01
Total-51
Fitter-07
Machinist 04
Turner 03
Carpenter- 3 
 Electrician- 08
 Electronics Mechanic- 08
Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) -02
Welder (Gas & Electric)-06
Computer & Peripherals Hardware Repair & Maintenance Mechanic -02
Computer Operator and Programming Be Assistant (COPA)-03
Digital Photographer- 03
Secretarial Assistant -03
Stenographer (Hindi)-01

Eligibility Criteria for DRDO TBRL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Educational Qualification 
Candidates should have ITI Pass.
Check the notification link for detail of the educational qualification of the posts. 

DRDO TBRL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply for DRDO TBRL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 

  1. Interested and eligible persons can apply for DRDO -Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) Recruitment 2021 through the prescribed application format.
  2. Candidates will have to apply through NAPS portal i.e. apprenticeshipindia.org. All the required documents/cerltificates should be uploaded on portal.
  3. After applying at above mentioned portal, candidates are required to send scanned copies of all the relevant documents/certificates (10" Class Marksheet, ITI Pass Certificate & Marksheet, Caste Certificate (if applicable), ID Proof, etc.) in a single PDF file through e-mail to admintbrI@tbrl.drdo.in.
  4. Last date for the receipt of application is 20" December, 2021. 

