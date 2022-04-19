DSE Odisha Result 2022 (Out) @dseodisha.in: Download Your IAT Score Here

DSE Odisha Result 2022 has been released by The Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha at dseodisha.in. Candidates can check their scores by clicking on this article.

DSE Odisha Result 2022 Download: The Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha has released the scores of candidates who appeared in the Computer Based Test (CBT) from 03 March, 04 March, 06 March, 07 March, 08 March, 08 March, 10 March 2022 and 12 March 2022 on its website (dseodisha.in). DSE Exam was conducted for Indian Appointee Trainee (IAT)/Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Posts. Candidates can download DSE Odisha Marks by going to DSE website. They can click on DSE Odisha Result Links are given below, for the direct result.

DSE Odisha Result Download Links:

How to Download DSE Odisha Result 2022 ?

Go to the official website of DSE Odisha - dseodisha.in Click on ’Scorecard of CBT for the Posts of Hindi, Sanskrit, Telugu and PET’ or ‘Scorecard of CBT for the Posts of TGT ARTS, Science (PCM) and Science (CBZ)’ Enter your details Download CHT Result 2022

Selected candidates will be required to appear for documents verification at District Level. The details regarding DV shall be published on the official website of DSE Odisha.

The directorate of Secondary Education conducted the online exam in the month of March 2022 and the answer key was published on 16 March 2022, Candidates were called for submitting objection from 16 March to 20 March 2022. total of 11043 vacancies candidates will be required as Arts/Science Teacher, Hindi Teacher, Sanskrit Teacher, Telugu Teacher, and Physical Education Teacher in Government Secondary Schools of Odisha.

DSE Odisha Teacher Notification was released in December 2021 and online registration was held from 03January to 07 February 2022.