DSEU Delhi Recruitment 2021 for Junior Assistant /Office Assistant and Other Posts, Apply Online @dseu.ac.in

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) is hiring for 51 Group B and C Posts. Check Details Here.

DSEU Delhi Recruitment 2021 Notification: Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), a State university established under Govt. of NCT of Delhi, has released an recruitment advertisement for various Group B and C Posts. Around 51 vacancies are available for the posy of Junior Assistant /Office Assistant, Senior Assistant, Program Officer/ASO and Office Superintendent.

The recruitment will be done through online mode. The date of opening of application is 05 December 2021 and last date of submission of online application is 20 December 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 05 December 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 20 December 2021

DSEU Vacancy Details

Junior Assistant /Office Assistant - 42

Senior Assistant - 3

Program Officer/ASO - 4

Office Superintendent - 2

Eligibility Criteria for DSEU Junior Assistant /Office Assistant and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Junior Assistant /Office Assistant - 12th class passed and a typing speed of 30 WPM in English or 25 WPM in Hindi on manual typewriter OR A typing speed of 35 WPM in English or 30 WPM in Hindi on Computer (35 WPM and 30 WPM correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word).

Senior Assistant - Graduate from a recognized Board/University or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board/University II. A typing speed of 30 WPM in English or 25 WPM in Hindi on manual typewriter OR A typing speed of 35 WPM in English or 30 WPM in Hindi on Computer (35 WPM and 30 WPM correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word). 8 years’ experience in the pay scale of L-02: Rs.19900-63200.

Program Officer/ASO - Bachelor’s Degree of a recognized University with not less than 50%. 2 years post qualification experience in Central/ State Govt. / Semi Govt. Organization/ Coop. Organization.

Office Superintendent - Bachelor’s Degree (Min 55% marks) from a recognized Board/University or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board/University. 02 years’ experience in the pay scale of L-7 (44900- 142400) or 10 years in L-04: Rs. 25500-81100.

Age Limit:

Junior Assistant /Office Assistant - 35 years

Senior Assistant - 40 Years

Program Officer/ASO - 40 years

Office Superintendent - 40 years

Selection Process for DSEU Delhi Recruitment 2021

The selection will be done on the basis of exam.

How to Apply for DSEU Delhi Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 05 December to 20 December 2021.

Application Fee:

Rs. 500/-

Rs. 250/-

DSEU Notification Download