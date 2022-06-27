DSSSB JE/AE Answer Key 2022 (Out) @dsssb.gov.in: Download PDF Here

DSSSB JE/AE Answer Key 2022: Candidates can check the latest updates for Junior Engineer Electrical (advertisement number 802/2022), Section Officers (SO) for Electrical (advertisement number 802/2022), Assistant Engineers Civil (advertisement number 804/2022) and Assistant Engineer Electrical (advertisement number 804/2022).

DSSSB JE/AE Answer Key 2022: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the answer key of the exam held on 20 June and 22 June 2022 for Junior Engineer (JE), Section Officer (SO), Assistant Engineer (AE) and Legal Assistant/Assistant Law Officer Posts. Candidates can download DSSSB JE Answer Key and DSSSB AE Answer Key from the official website i.e. dsssb.gov.in. Currently, the board has not uploaded the link to the answer key yet. Candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.

DSSSB JE AE Answer Key Notice

How to Download DSSSB JE/ Answer Key 2022 ?

Visit the official website of DSSSB i.e. dsssb.gov.in Click on the link given to download the answer key Now, enter your login details Download DSSSB Answer Key

DSSSB shall also invite the objections, if any, from the candidates through online mode on the official website.

The commission has conducted the computer-based Tier 1 Exam for recruitment of Junior Engineer Electrical (advertisement number 802/2022), Section Officers (SO) for Electrical (advertisement number 802/2022), Assistant Engineers Civil (advertisement number 804/2022) and Assistant Engineer Electrical (advertisement number 804/2022).

After analysing all the responses, the board will prepare the final answer key. DSSSB JE/AE Result will be based on the final answer key.

Those who qualify in the DSSSB Tier 1 Exam will be called to appear for DSSSB Tier 2 Exam.