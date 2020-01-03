DSSSB PGT Recruitment 2020 Notification Released @dsssb.delhi.gov.in for 710 Posts of PGT & Counselor, Get Apply Link Here

DSSSB PGT Recruitment 2020: Good News for teachers! Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has, recently, published a recruitment notification for the post of PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) and Educational and Vocational Guidance Counselor (EVGC) under Directorate of Education of Govt. of NCT of Delhi. A total of 710 vacancies are available for various subjects of PGT such as Biology, Chemistry, English, History, Maths, Physics, Sanskrit, Geography and Punjabi and for Educational and Vocational Guidance Counselor (Male and Female), against advertisement 02/2020.

Online Applications are invited for DSSSB Recruitment 2020. DSSSB PGT Online Application will start from 14 January 2020. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply for DSSSB PGT Recruitment 2020 through DSSSB Official website before 13 February 2020.

Other information such as number of vacancies, educational qualifications, experience required, pay scale, age limit etc. are available below.

Notification details

Advertisement No. – 02/2020

Important Dates

Opening Date of Online Application - 14 January 2020

Last Date of Application - 13 February 2020

DSSSB PGT Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 710

19/20, PGT Biology – Male - 7

20/20, PGT Biology – Female – 2 Posts

21/20, PGT Chemistry - Male – 1 Post

22/20, PGT Chemistry – Female - 2

23/20, PGT Commerce Male - 61

24/20, PGT Commerce Female - 32

25/20, PGT English – Male - 42

26/20, PGT English – Female - 56

27/20, PGT History – Male - 22

28/20, PGT Maths – Male - 46

29/20, PGT Maths – Female - 26

30/20, PGT Physics – Male - 22

31/20, PGT Physics – Female - 29

32/20, PGT Sanskrit – Female - 10

33/20, PGT Geography Male - 35

34/20, PGT Punjabi – Female -1

35/20, Educational and Vocational Guidance Counselor (EVGC) – Male - 198

36/20, Educational and Vocational Guidance Counselor (EVGC)- Female -118

DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria

PGT

Master’s Degree in the subject concerned from any recognized University.

Degree / Diploma in training /Education ORPh.D Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized University/Institution. OR (II) Having obtained First Division in Higher Secondary, Degree and Post Graduate Examination with the Mandatory condition that the candidate will acquire the B.Ed. / B.T. qualification within a period not exceeding three years from the date of his joining the service

Educational and Vocational Guidance Counselor (EVGC)

Master’s Degree in Psychology from a recognized University or institution with

Diploma in guidance & counseling from a recognized University or Institution.

DSSSB PGT Selection Criteria

The selection shall be made through One Tier and Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable.

How to Apply for DSSSB PGT Posts 2020

Eligible candidates can apply to the post through DSSSB official website https://dsssbonline.nic.in/ from 14 January to 13 February 2020.

Application Fees

Rs. 100/- ( No Fee for Women/SC/ST/PH/Ex-serviceman category)

DSSSB PGT Notification PDF